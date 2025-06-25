Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q2 Release and Award Winners of 2025

LONDON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A tense geopolitical climate, heightened by Middle East tensions driven by Israel–Iran friction, keeps energy markets on edge and shapes high-level talks among G7 leaders. Central banks in the US, UK, and Japan hold rates steady for now, but inflation jitters and new trade tariffs test consumer confidence and savings habits. In the US, higher import duties push up inventories but cool spending growth, stirring debates on economic resilience. Meanwhile, sustainability and AI innovation gain fresh momentum. Banks and asset managers increasingly adopt AI-driven ESG tools to measure climate risks and guide green investments more precisely. This quarter shows that risk, policy, and technology continue to collide in new ways—reshaping how capital moves across borders and sectors.

The Q2 2025 edition of Pan Finance Magazine delves into how history and modern geopolitics collide in today’s fragile economic landscape. From Ancient Rome’s revenue-raising tariffs and the echoes they carry in Trump’s renewed trade wars, to Europe’s scramble for relevance in a redefined world order, this issue unpacks the forces shaping markets and policy alike. We also question the future of Warren Buffett’s investment gospel beyond his retirement, revisit the lessons behind Iberia’s sweeping blackouts, and track Microsoft’s turbulent path from mainframe challenger to AI powerhouse.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

“This award belongs to the entire CGW team and our valued partners around the world. It’s a testament to the passion, precision, and purpose that drives us every day in reshaping the alternative investment landscape,” said Peter Doyle, Founder of Consult Group Worldwide.

Nicholas Kabaso, Chief Executive Officer, Lusaka Securities Exchange Plc stated, “For us, this is not just any other award. It is a recognition of our excellence. With this award we truly believe that we have set a legacy in motion as touching what our market stands for. We are truly honoured to lead the way!”

“Unicorn Group is honoured to be recognised by the Pan Finance Awards for our first-class global payment solutions. Unicorn Group strives to provide a full-featured online payment platform that can service merchants in different industries on a global scale. Winning the award for ‘Payment Gateway Solution of the Year’ is testament to the fact that Unicorn Group is helping e-commerce business owners reach success all over the world. Unicorn Group is happy to be a part of their success stories and welcomes new merchants to see how we can help them grow,” said Max Falcetta, CEO of Unicorn Group.

Amir Wain, Founder & CEO of i2c said: “Our platform was built to challenge industry limitations, empowering financial institutions and fintechs with limitless possibilities to move fast, think boldly, and deliver standout customer experiences at scale. This recognition celebrates what makes i2c different—building highly configurable solutions that deliver truly transformative potential to every client we serve. We believe configurability is shaping the future of banking and payments, and we're honored to have Pan Finance recognize our dedication to this vision.”

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q2 2025 edition:

Advance Partners - Best Payroll Financing Services - USA 2025

Advance Partners - Best Payroll Funding Provider - USA 2025

Advance Partners - Entrepreneurial Financing Partner of the Year - USA 2025

AMarkets - Best 24/7 Customer Service - 2025

Arc & Co. - Capital Advisory Firm of the Year - UK 2024

bolttech - Most Innovative InsurTech Solutions Enabler - Asia & North America 2025

Consult Group Worldwide - Institutional Investment Partner of the Year - Global 2025

Cross Finance - Most Innovative Digital Asset Banking Solutions - USA 2025

GBST Holdings Ltd - Most Innovative Wealth Management Solutions - Global 2025

Gipfel Capitale Specialty Risk LLC - Best General Insurance Provider - 2025

I2c - Best Configurable Banking Platform - USA 2025

I2c - Payment Technology Innovator of the Year - USA 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange - Securities Exchange of the Year - Zambia 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange - Most Innovative Multi-Asset Trading Platform - Zambia 2025

Manhattan Private Credit Markets LLC - Strategic Growth Partner of the Year - MENA 2025

Manhattan Private Credit Markets LLC - Best Digital Insurance Platform - 2025

SocialTrading.AI - Best Copy Trading Platform - LATAM 2025

tpay - Best Micro-Payments Solution - META 2025

Unicorn Group - Payment Gateway Solutions of the Year - Switzerland 2025

Velexa - Best WealthTech Platform for NeoBanks - United Kingdom 2025

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q2 2025

Featuring articles from:

Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, former World Bank Group chief economist, editor-in-chief of the American Economic Review, professor of economics at Yale University; Howard Davies, first chairman of the United Kingdom’s Financial Services Authority, chairman of NatWest Group, former director of the London School of Economics, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry; Muhammad Al Jasser, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

