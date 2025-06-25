Toobit Launches DEX+, On-Chain Trading Now Available on Spot Accounts





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today introduces DEX+, a powerful new feature that simplifies on-chain trading. This allows users to access and trade a wide array of early-stage, trending, and high-potential on-chain assets directly from their Toobit Spot account.

Despite DeFi's explosive growth to over $90 billion in TVL this year and thousands of monthly token launches, widespread adoption is deterred by complex wallets, costly gas fees, and persistent security concerns, which have resulted in billions in financial losses.

DEX+ removes these barriers, letting users trade on-chain assets, from governance tokens to meme coins, directly from their Spot accounts with no wallets, keys, or gas required.

"DeFi is where true innovation happens, and with DEX+, we're ensuring everyone can participate in that future," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We've made accessing decentralized opportunities as intuitive as any spot trade, giving our users the confidence to explore cutting-edge assets within their familiar Toobit account."

Key advantages of DEX+

Seamless account integration: Existing USDT funds within a Toobit Spot account can now provide access to on-chain opportunities, bypassing the need for separate transfers and additional steps.

Lightning-fast and reliable: On-chain trades can be executed with exchange-grade speed and stability, seizing market opportunities instantly.

Early access to trending tokens: Traders can discover and acquire high-potential on-chain projects before they reach major exchanges.

Enhanced security: Trade with confidence, as on-chain assets are backed by Toobit's robust account system and multi-layered security infrastructure.

DEX+ is now available in the latest version of the Toobit app. To start your on-chain trading journey, simply update your app and tap into the DEX+ section under Spot.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d497155a-c15a-4b84-8b37-476185a7dd45