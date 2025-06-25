HyOrc Appoints Andrea Magalini to Board, Achieves Key ISO Certification

HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ), a clean energy technology company advancing advanced green methanol production systems, and hydrogen-based combustion systems for transport & off-grid power, is pleased to announce that Andrea Magalini has officially joined the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Andrea brings deep international experience in OEM leadership, industrial product commercialization, and global scale-up strategy. As the former General Manager of Turboden (a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries group company) heat generation business unit and with over a decade as global sales leader at the same company and strategic management consultant at McKinsey & Co., Andrea's appointment marks a major step as HyOrc enters its commercialization phase.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrea to the Board,” said James McNaught-Davis, Chairman of HyOrc. “His global track record in scaling clean technologies and forging industrial partnerships will be invaluable as we prepare for manufacturing ramp-up and global deployment.”

HyOrc is also proud to announce that its R&D and manufacturing operations have successfully passed external audit and are now fully certified under the following international standards:

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems

– Quality Management Systems ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems

– Environmental Management Systems ISO 45001:2015 – Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems



These certifications represent a critical milestone in HyOrc’s journey, affirming its operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and worker safety — key pillars for strategic customers, EPC partners, and institutional investors.

Additional Milestone: HyOrc recently filed a PCT application for its vertical combustor, broadening global IP coverage for its patented hydrogen engine platform. This innovation underpins HyOrc’s locomotive, PAYG power, and green methanol systems — enabling high-efficiency, multi-fuel energy solutions across multiple sectors.





About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen combustion engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ISO-certified operations, HyOrc’s mission is to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors without subsidy reliance.

