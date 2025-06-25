NASM Tackles Modern Stress and Long-Term Resilience with New Mindfulness-Based Wellness Course

Gilbert, Arizona, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness education, training, and certifications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Mindful Stress Management course. Developed by NASM’s world-class wellness educators, this online course provides a comprehensive toolbox of evidence-based methods to help individuals manage stress, enhance their overall well-being, and build long-term resilience. The launch is particularly timely as discussions around professional wellness take center stage.

The demand for effective, accessible stress management solutions is at an all-time high, as individuals seek proactive ways to improve their mental and emotional health. The Mindful Stress Management course directly addresses this need by offering practical, sustainable strategies—including guided audio, movement flows, and reflective activities—that fit seamlessly into any lifestyle. The content is designed for both consumers seeking personal relief from daily pressures and for fitness and wellness professionals looking to expand their client-support toolkit.

“In today’s fast-paced world, practical stress-management skills are no longer a luxury, but a necessity,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. “Our Mindful Stress Management course provides accessible, science-backed tools for both immediate relief and long-term resilience. It's a vital step in our mission to provide holistic wellness education for everyone, empowering them to take control of their well-being.”

The launch of this consumer-focused course also illuminates the growing public awareness and demand for professional wellness coaching. As more people prioritize their mental well-being, the need for qualified professionals to guide them has increased significantly. The Mindful Stress Management course serves as a foundational resource for individuals and a clear pathway for those inspired to help others on a professional level. For these individuals, the NASM Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) program is the premier credential for mastering a holistic approach to well-being, preparing professionals to provide personalized support in corporate, community, and private settings.

For more information on the new Mindful Stress Management course, visit https://www.nasm.org/continuing-education/mindful-stress-management.

