Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 40 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
25 June 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 June 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,310,500
|375,480,996
|18 June 2025
|30,000
|284.83
|8,544,900
|19 June 2025
|30,000
|281.38
|8,441,400
|20 June 2025
|30,000
|280.87
|8,426,100
|23 June 2025
|30,000
|279.29
|8,378,700
|24 June 2025
|22,000
|289.64
|6,372,080
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,452,500
|415,644,176
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,899,356 B shares corresponding to 0.90 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 June 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments