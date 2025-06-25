Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 40 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

25 June 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 18 – 24 June 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,310,500 375,480,996 18 June 2025 30,000 284.83 8,544,900 19 June 2025 30,000 281.38 8,441,400 20 June 2025 30,000 280.87 8,426,100 23 June 2025 30,000 279.29 8,378,700 24 June 2025 22,000 289.64 6,372,080 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,452,500 415,644,176

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,899,356 B shares corresponding to 0.90 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 18 – 24 June 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

