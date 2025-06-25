BigCommerce and Feedonomics Team Up with Perplexity to Help Brands Excel at AI Product Search

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B businesses, and Feedonomics, a leading data feed management solution, today announced their customers now have access to cutting-edge AI-powered search engine Perplexity to optimize visibility and relevance for brands in AI search results.

In the shift from traditional SEO to AI search, it is critical that merchants ensure their products can be syndicated to the right marketplaces and advertising channels or owned channels so they can be found in order to drive traffic and sales. Historical data scraping is inefficient and often inaccurate for large language models. Feedonomics now provides Perplexity with pre-optimized, structured product data, ensuring that the LLM understands and recognizes merchants’ products, leading to superior search results that favor the brand.

“AI-powered search is redefining how consumers discover and engage with products online,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at BigCommerce and Feedonomics. “For consumer brands, this represents a pivotal moment to lead with innovation. By delivering high-quality product data directly to LLMs, brands ensure their products surface more accurately and contextually. Ensuring quality data feeds are optimally structured and accessible to AI search channels is a strategic imperative for driving relevance, loyalty and growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.”

Generative AI is projected to play a much more important role in ecommerce overall as consumers grow more accustomed to the technology and as retailers rely on it to offer customers a more personalized, relevant experience. Emarketer predicts AI agents and other AI tools will influence as much as 19% of global Cyber Five sales this year—up to $61 billion in spending—as both shoppers and retailers ramp up their use of the technology.

“With Feedonomics powering our product data, we have confidence that our catalog is being presented accurately and optimally to drive results with AI search platforms,” said Owen Spencer, director of enterprise applications at adventure brand Revelyst , the parent company of Bell, Bushnell, CamelBak, Fox Racing, Giro and other notable brands. “Improved visibility and stronger brand consistency are critical for traffic and conversion. Having structured and channel-optimized data in place allows us to take more control of how our products appear in AI-driven experiences, and that is a game-changer for our ecommerce performance in the AI era.”

As commerce adopts agentic shopping, where AI agents research, recommend and even act on behalf of consumers, the quality of the product catalog is critical. As agentic purchasing evolves, the need for flawless data transfers and optimized, conversion-ready storefronts become paramount. Together, BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift provide the data and storefront software that enable this critical connectivity and better performance for merchants on virtually any ecommerce platform to optimize revenue.

“Some aspects of the AI future are already clear—consumers want agentic experiences throughout their shopping journey, and they turn to Perplexity for accurate answers they can trust,” said Taz Patel, head of advertising and shopping at Perplexity . “When our systems can ingest clean, well-organized product information — with rich attributes, consistent taxonomy and up-to-date availability — the results speak for themselves: more relevant search experiences, higher conversion rates and better alignment with shopper intent. With Feedonomics delivering AI-ready data to Perplexity’s powerful and highly-trusted answer engine, we are setting a new standard for ecommerce search."

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Feedonomics

Feedonomics is a leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. For more information, please visit www.feedonomics.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at https://www.perplexity.com .

