Asia Broadband Receives Delivery Of Phase 2 Production Line Processing Plant Equipment From China

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a major delivery of additional production line processing equipment from China for the new facility in Etzatlan, Mexico, that opened recently in April 2025. AABB received 6 containers of equipment from manufacturer Mecru Heavy Industry Technology Co. Ltd. based in Zhengzhou, Henan, China, and the Company anticipates to receive the remaining 4 containers of equipment in early August. The new equipment is specifically for the Company’s Phase 2 second line of production processing operations, which is expected to be installed and integrated sometime this year. Further details of the Phase 2 deliveries and operations will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our new facility in Etzatlan just got stronger as the first delivery of our Phase 2 equipment arrived. Our team is thrilled to begin the preparations to amalgamate the Phase 2 line into the existing plant, which is already a game changer for our mining operations,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

