AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces 100th Drone Sale to South Korea as International Footprint Continues to Expand

New eBee X units enhance capabilities across agriculture, urban planning, and strategic applications

WICHITA, Kan., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale of two additional eBee X drones to South Korea, expanding the country’s installed base of AgEagle’s eBee drones to more than 100 units. This milestone strengthens AgEagle’s strategic partnership with South Korea and reinforces its position as a leader in the Asia-Pacific drone market.

The eBee X, AgEagle’s flagship fixed-wing mapping drone, is engineered for high-precision geospatial data collection and is ideally suited for applications including surveying, mapping, and photogrammetry. This latest sale builds on a well-established fleet, further strengthening AgEagle’s reputation as a trusted provider of cutting-edge unmanned aerial systems.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Achieving our 100th eBee drone sale in South Korea represents a key growth milestone. It reflects the growing global demand for our advanced aerial solutions and validates the strength of our platform across a range of industries and geographies. As adoption accelerates in international markets like South Korea, we remain focused on scaling operations, deepening customer relationships, and delivering high-performance drone systems that meet evolving mission needs. This progress directly supports our commitment to building sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

According to Grandview Research, the Asia-Pacific consumer drone market is projected to grow at a 15% CAGR through 2030, reaching $4.1 billion in projected value. AgEagle’s expanding presence in South Korea positions the Company to meet accelerating regional demand for innovative, mission-ready drone solutions.

The eBee X unmanned systems fleet supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring – With a 90-minute flight time and the ability to cover nearly 2,500 acres at 400 feet altitude, ethe eBee X enables efficient mapping for soil analysis, irrigation planning,and yield optimization.

Urban Planning – The eBee X is approved for Operations Over People (OOP) in multiple countries, making it ideal for city mapping and infrastructure development in densely populated areas.

Disaster response and recovery – Rapid setup and deployment allow for immediate aerial support in critical response scenarios.

Emerging Defense and Security Applications – The eBee X’s Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and OOP approvals enable geospatial data collection in sensitive or hard-to-reach environments.

For more information about AgEagle’s solutions, visit www.ageagle.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com