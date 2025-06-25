Skyward Partners with Panorama to Bring Leading AI and Intervention Solutions to Texas Districts

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, is proud to announce a new partnership with Panorama Education. Together with the Texas Education Exchange, this partnership will bring AI-driven intervention planning and research-based Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) tools to school districts across Texas.

Skyward customers in Texas now have direct access to Panorama Solara, a FERPA-compliant AI platform built for K–12, and Panorama Student Success, a proven MTSS platform highly integrated with Skyward’s Qmlativ solution.

As Texas educators increasingly adopt generative AI to save time and personalize learning, districts are seeking secure, scalable solutions that meet high standards for data privacy and compliance. At the same time, mandates like House Bill 1416 require more comprehensive intervention tracking and reporting, which many SIS platforms struggle to meet.

“When districts can securely integrate tools that work together, they spend less time managing systems and more time supporting students,” said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. “Through The Exchange, our partnership with Panorama brings powerful AI and additional student support solutions directly to Texas districts, helping them meet HB 1416 requirements with confidence.”

“Through our partnership with Skyward and The Exchange, districts can now leverage high-quality, context-aware AI outputs and research-backed MTSS interventions while upholding the highest standards of student data privacy," said John Ruff, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Panorama Education. “This eliminates data silos, reduces manual work, and supports seamless state reporting and compliance with HB 1416.”

Though Skyward already has an MTSS solution built within its Qmlativ solution, partnering with Panorama Student Success will support additional functionality while directly integrated.

Together, Skyward, Panorama, and The Exchange are delivering a smarter, more secure path forward for Texas districts—one that empowers educators, supports compliance, and drives better outcomes for every student.

About Skyward: Since 1980, Skyward’s SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

About Panorama: Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools and 2,000 districts across the United States. For more information, visit www.panoramaed.com.

About the Texas Education Exchange: The Texas Education Exchange (The Exchange) is a statewide data solution hosted by the Region 4 Education Service Center in Houston and founded in collaboration with Region 10 in Dallas, Region 11 in Ft. Worth, Region 13 in Austin, and Region 20 in San Antonio. The Exchange is available to districts and charter schools in all regions across Texas, providing educators with the tools they need to unite data from disconnected sources to improve student success.

Media Contact:

Alexis Bushman

Skyward, Inc.

(715) 972-4397

alexis.bushman@skyward.com