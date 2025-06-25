Commure Launches Commure Agents – AI Assistants That Fully Automate Physician Workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced the commercial launch of Commure Agents, AI-powered colleagues built for healthcare. Commure Agents are intelligent, customizable assistants that automate complex tasks, combatting the rise in staffing shortages and reducing healthcare costs.

Commure Agents function with full EHR integration and are embedded in the entire clinical workflow. These AI assistants automate and streamline key healthcare operations – from patient engagement to care coordination and billing. They handle routine tasks such as answering calls, scheduling appointments, providing patient updates, and managing referrals or prior authorizations. They help ensure smooth transitions by automating preoperative coordination, discharge planning, and follow-ups. Commure Agents also speed up claims processing, reduce denial rates by correcting errors, and flag inefficiencies in the revenue cycle. By offloading time-consuming tasks, Commure Agents help healthcare teams work faster, smarter, and with fewer administrative burdens.

“Healthcare doesn’t need another point solution; it needs a unified platform that can truly transform how care is delivered,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “Commure Agents move beyond copilots and are pioneering the shift to true autopilots, where routine healthcare workflows run seamlessly in the background. They reduce the need for constant clicks, prompts, or human intervention. Unlike copilots that rely on human input at every turn, autopilots – Commure Agents – operate independently, delivering real automation that saves time, reduces errors, and lets care teams focus on what matters most: patients.”

This announcement follows Commure’s recent recognition by Epic with the Toolbox designation for Ambient Voice Recognition, underscoring the company's leadership in deeply integrated, AI-powered solutions that enhance the care experience. Unlike narrow point solutions, Commure’s purpose-built healthcare platform that is deeply integrated with Epic, offers a coordinated, interoperable system that scales across departments and use cases.

Following successful deployments at leading health systems, Commure Agents have already delivered measurable improvements in clinician satisfaction, documentation speed, and operational efficiency. Commure is well-positioned to accelerate adoption across the country’s most forward-thinking healthcare organizations.

This is more than a product launch. It’s the next step in building a future-ready foundation for care delivery at scale.

To learn more, visit: https://www.commure.com/agents .

