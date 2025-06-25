zerohash Adds Native USDC Support on World Chain

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading on-chain infrastructure platform, today announced that it has enabled native support for USDC on World Chain, the blockchain designed for real humans. This expansion of the partnership follows the launch of real-time account funding in World’s Kalshi Mini App, powered by zerohash .

Through its regulated affiliates, Circle issues USDC and recently upgraded World’s 28 million users from bridged USDC into native USDC. zerohash enables instant liquidity between USDC and USD, unlocking everyday utility for these users.

zerohash provides critical infrastructure connectivity to traditional and fintech businesses. zerohash is trusted by the world’s leading enterprises including Stripe, Shift4, Bolt, and Simplex by Nuvei to build real-world stablecoin solutions across trading, payments, and tokenization.

“We’re focused on expanding access to the digital economy for the real human network, and zerohash is helping to power this mission,” said Patrick Traughber, Head of Financial Products at Tools for Humanity, a key contributor to World. “zerohash’s support for native USDC on World unlocks greater opportunity and access for developers building solutions to enable seamless everyday finance on World Chain.”

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with World by enabling native USDC support,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash. “We look forward to continuing to simplify access to stablecoin technology for developers, so they can build new and novel stablecoin use cases cross-chain, and tap into the millions of global USDC holders on World Chain.”

zerohash now supports USDC on an industry-leading 15 networks . Its infrastructure abstraction layer solves cross-chain interoperability, enabling value to move on-chain, anytime, anywhere, by anyone.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps.

zerohash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi, and LightSpark. Zerohash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here.

