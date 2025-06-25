Dr. Jeffrey Burke Unpacks the Future of Health and Behavior Change on Health is a Skill Podcast with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills California, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest episode of Health is a Skill, host Todd Vande Hei welcomes nutrition and wellness expert Dr. Jeffrey Burke for an expansive discussion on the changing face of health literacy, the rise of advanced diagnostics, and why sustained lifestyle change remains elusive for many. With a background spanning over four decades, Burke brings a historical lens to modern challenges in preventive health and personal transformation.

The two dive into the dramatic advancements in diagnostics and artificial intelligence that are reshaping both consumer behavior and clinical care. Vande Hei noted the impact of large language models like ChatGPT, saying, “We’re now able to chart 12 years of lab data in seconds—something no practitioner could do manually.”

Burke emphasized the power of real-time data to motivate behavioral change. “People know they’re doing the wrong things,” he said. “But if they could see what’s happening to their bodies in real time, that could be a game changer.”

Their conversation also examined:

Why real-time health tracking may transform motivation and self-discipline



The psychology behind failed lifestyle changes—even when resources and desire are present



How poor diet habits persist despite clear diagnostics like A1C readings



The cultural normalization of hyperpalatable, nutrient-empty foods and the importance of eliminating temptation



Burke highlighted the nutraceutical industry's evolution since the 1980s—from synthetic vitamins to targeted, plant-based formulas. “Today’s supplement shelves are like a candy store compared to when we started,” he said. He advocated for broader use of tools like digestive enzymes, probiotics, and micronutrient testing, while noting that multivitamins are a useful baseline only when personalized testing is unavailable.

The episode also touched on regulatory gaps in food labeling, the psychology of comfort zones, and the emerging influence of regenerative agriculture.

“Comfort zones are not about comfort,” said Burke. “They’re about familiarity—and that’s often the biggest enemy of change.”

To learn more about Dr. Jeffrey Burke, visit drjeffreyburke.com, where listeners can access his Honest Health podcast and YouTube channel.

Listen to the full episode on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark. Through expert interviews and solo insights, the show breaks down the mindset, tools, and science that make optimal health achievable in a modern world.

