Napster Launches Napster Companion and Napster View: Integrated Software and Hardware Tools for Real-Time Video Chat With Embodied AI Assistants

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of its rebrand from Infinite Reality to Napster Corporation and acquisition of Touchcast for $500 million, Napster—the innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce—today introduced two products: Napster Companion (NC), a conversational AI platform offering natural video interactions with a vast ecosystem of intelligent agents, and Napster View, a 3D second-screen device designed to bring these dynamic, two-way conversations to life in immersive, spatial form. Together, these tools seek to evolve how consumers engage with AI everyday by offering lifelike personas built to help you learn new skills, solve problems, create, and grow - all over video. Whether you're looking for personalized meal plans or tackling complex equations on a spreadsheet, Napster Companions offer expertise and empathy, and are designed to feel like a trusted partner, not a chatbot. No written prompts. Just natural video conversations.

Napster Companion: An Ecosystem of Multi-Modal Personified Agents

Napster Companion is a scalable assistant platform that connects individuals to a suite of domain-specific intelligent and personality-driven AI agents. Each Napster Companion is designed leveraging Napster Corp’s proprietary pipeline that incorporates thirty psychometric parameters that make each agent distinct with its own character, domain expertise, communication style, and task fluency. Unlike traditional chatbots or generic assistants, Napster Companions are embodied mentors—available 24/7 through live video—offering dynamic, human-like interaction tailored to each user’s needs. Rather than relying solely on text or voice commands, these persistent, context-aware agents remember past interactions, adapt over time with endlessly optimized personalization, and support both reactive and proactive workflows, including document collaboration and task-based guidance in real time. The Napster Companion library covers a nearly infinite number of categories of knowledge such as cooking, health, finance, education, fitness, design, software development, and much more. If an agent does not already exist, the Napster Companion platform auto-generates a new one on the fly, in real-time, so no user query is left unanswered.

Key Differentiators:

No Text Prompts, Just Talk – Start a conversation like you would with a friend. Your Napster Companion understands and responds via live video.

An Endless Universe of Experts – Covering everything from tax prep to travel planning, cooking to coding, fitness to finance. Don’t see an agent that fits your needs? Just type in your query and a new agent and video is generated.

Empathic, Engaging Personas – Built using over 30 personality traits, agents are designed to be relatable and helpful, and have memory and empathy.

Live Document Collaboration – Collaborate on documents via uploads like slides, contracts, or spreadsheets.

Your Conversations, Your Data – Conversations are secure, and can be exported by you anytime.

Napster Companion is available for $19 per month, or users can opt for an annual subscription at $219, which includes a complimentary Napster View device, a $199 value. For those who prefer a usage-based option, 100 hours of Companion access is available for $95, while the 200-hour pack—priced at $189—also includes a complimentary Napster View. Before choosing a plan, visitors can try the experience for free with 15-minutes of complimentary chat provided.

Napster View: A 3D Holographic Display for Streaming Chat with Napster Companions

Napster View is a high-resolution 2.1" 3D holographic display designed to keep your Napster Companion in sight without cluttering your primary screen. Engineered for seamless integration into any workspace, it connects via USB-C with simple plug-and-play setup—no installation required. Crafted from sub-65g anodized aluminum, Napster View combines portability with a premium aesthetic that pairs effortlessly with modern macOS silicon computers, offering a dedicated, always-on viewport for immersive, 3D AI interaction.

Napster View is included with select Napster Companion plans and will also be available for standalone purchase for $199 later this summer.

“Napster Companion and Napster View aren’t traditional AI productivity tools,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster Corp. “We’re focused on delivering a modality that’s approachable and intuitive for anyone. But most important is ensuring your conversations are your business and all that data is securely stored, never sold, and can be exported by you at any time. Ultimately, as AI becomes a fixture in our daily routines, we want to ensure it serves users—whether individuals or enterprises—in ways that are useful, respectful, empowering, and secure.”

Building on the Momentum of Napster Spaces

Napster Companion and Napster View follow the successful release of Napster Spaces, an immersive AI-powered platform that allows users to easily create web pages powered by embodied AI agents. Built with enterprise and creative communities in mind, Napster Spaces turns static legacy websites into living, conversational experiences—in minutes, not sprints.

“With the formation of Napster AI, we’re laying the groundwork for an integrated ecosystem that puts meaningful, human-centered technology in everyone’s hands,” said Edo Segal, CTO of Napster Corp. “Napster Spaces, Companion, and View represent the first steps in our long-term vision to build the tech stack for the future AI-powered internet.”

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Napster is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. Napster’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit napster.ai.

Napster owns a wide portfolio of companies and capabilities, having executed a number of acquisitions throughout its history, including but not limited to Thunder Studios, Napster/Rhapsody, Talent X, Obsess, Landvault, the Drone Racing League, and Touchcast.

