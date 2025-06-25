Sprout Social Wins Top Industry Awards for Product Excellence, Customer Satisfaction and Global Impact

Sprout earns 164 leader badges in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports across all business segments and regions while ranking #1 in 33 reports including the Enterprise Grid ® Report for Social Media Suites and the Grid ® Report for Social Customer Service

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized in G2 ’s 2025 Summer Reports with 164 leader badges across all business segments—from small business to mid-market and enterprise—and spanning every global region including EMEA, APAC, and the Middle East.

Sprout Social ranked #1 in 33 individual G2 reports, including the Enterprise Grid® Report for Social Media Suites, the Enterprise Results Index for Social Media Analytics, and the Grid® Report for Social Customer Service. Demonstrating its continued international growth and customer impact, Sprout also earned the top spot in 17 region-specific reports, such as the Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Social Customer Service and the Southeast Asia Regional Grid® Report for Social Media Suites.

Sprout Social was also honored in the TrustRadius 2025 Top Rated Awards, recognized in eight categories: Social Media Customer Service, Social Media Marketing, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Monitoring, Competitive Intelligence, Audience Intelligence, Social Media Management andOnline Reputation Management.

“These recognitions from G2 and TrustRadius are a testament to the meaningful results our customers are achieving with Sprout,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “As the global leader in our space, we continue to invest in AI and product innovation focused on helping brands unlock the full power of social to drive smarter decisions, deeper engagement and lasting business impact.”

The company’s strong performance in these awards follow a wave of product innovations and advanced AI capabilities across Sprout’s platform, including recent launches within Care by Sprout Social and Sprout Social Influencer Marketing . The company recently celebrated 15 years of helping brands harness the ever-evolving power of social to build stronger connections and drive business-wide impact. Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout Social has become an essential part of our marketing toolkit. The reporting features are especially strong—clear, customizable, and easy to share with stakeholders. We also rely heavily on the listening tools, which help us stay ahead of conversations and understand our audience more deeply. The interface is intuitive, and the collaboration features help our team stay aligned.”

“I use Sprout all day every day and love having everything in one platform - scheduling, analytics, advocacy, monitoring, and more. A lot of social media professionals wear many hats and Sprout gives you a space to manage it all.”

“Our executive team has recently been asking for more detailed data on our digital marketing efforts, especially social media. Sprout Social has been a lifesaver, providing easy access to clear, actionable data that simplifies showcasing the ROI and impact of social media to executives. It’s made navigating these conversations far more efficient and impactful!”

“I am a big fan of the collaboration Sprout offers. From the Smart inbox to the publishing calendar, my team is able to seamlessly work together to create, manage, and respond to social content. It's easy to bring our customer service and social teams together.”

For more information about Sprout Social and its award-winning platform, visit www.sproutsocial.com .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.