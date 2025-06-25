Nasal Spray Market Size to Reach USD 59.41 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and Adoption of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems – SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasal Spray Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Nasal Spray Market was valued at USD 29.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 59.41 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period (2025–2032). The U.S. market alone was worth USD 10.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.07 billion by 2032, securing its position as the leading contributor to global market revenues.

This significant growth is being fueled by increasing cases of respiratory disorders such as allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, and nasal polyps. The rising preference for non-invasive drug delivery systems, combined with innovations in nasal spray formulations, is transforming treatment paradigms. Nasal sprays are now favored for a range of applications—from congestion relief and hormone therapy to CNS drug delivery and emergency medication administration.





Market Overview:

Nasal sprays are emerging as one of the most convenient, fast-acting, and patient-friendly modes of drug delivery. They are widely used for treating nasal allergies, sinus congestion, nasal inflammation, and even neurological disorders due to their ability to bypass the gastrointestinal tract and deliver drugs directly into the bloodstream or brain.

The market is benefiting from high over-the-counter (OTC) demand, rapid regulatory approvals, and increased awareness among patients and providers about self-administration. This has been especially beneficial for pediatric and geriatric patients, who prefer needle-free and fast-acting alternatives.

The adoption of nasal sprays for vaccine delivery and emergency medications like naloxone is further pushing their relevance in both home and emergency settings.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GSK plc

Viatris Inc.

Emergent Devices, Inc.

Cipla, Inc.

Bayer AG

Aurena Laboratories

Aytu Health

The Procter & Gamble Company

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nasal Spray Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 29.92 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 59.41 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 8.97% U.S. Market 2024 USD 10.22 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 18.07 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The corticosteroids segment was the largest contributor to the market, owing to its wide usage in the treatment of inflammation-related nasal problems, in 2024, of the global nasal spray market. This segment held more than 38% market volume share in 2024. The global burden of allergic rhinitis and sinusitis is high, which is the explanation for this high prevalence. They’re often advised for longer-term use, particularly for people with seasonal allergies, since they help to reduce swelling and thin mucus.

By Application

Nasal allergies dominated the market by capturing 45.6% share in 2024 on account of rising levels of airborne allergens and urban air pollution. The growing preference for a nasal spray as a first-line treatment for seasonal and perennial allergies is underpinning the high market share of nasal sprays.

By Age Group

The adult segment constituted the largest segment with a 63% market share in 2024, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic sinus conditions, allergic reactions, and nasal polyps among working adults. Over-the-counter accessibility and self-administration ease make for robust utilization in this population as well.

Nasal Spray Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Corticosteroids

Salt Water Solutions

Topical Decongestants

Antihistamine

Others

By Application

Nasal Allergies

Cold

Asthma

Others

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Type

Prescription-Based

Over-the-Counter

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

In 2024, it was North America that dominated the global nasal spray market, supported by the favorable reimbursement scenario, existing healthcare infrastructure, and the early acceptance of the novel drug delivery systems. The U.S. currently stands to be the largest market shareholder owning to high allergy prevalence and vast over-the-counter pharmaceutical demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth on account of growing urban pollution levels, rising diagnosis rates of respiratory disorders, and growing access to healthcare in developing nations such as India and China.

Recent Developments

February 2025 – Lupin’s generic Atrovent nasal spray received U.S. FDA clearance, further increasing its respiratory portfolio in the U.S.

January 2025 – Corstasis Therapeutics confirms FDA filing NDA for Bumetanide nasal spray for the treatment of pulmonary edema.

