Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

At the annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held on 10 April 2025, the shareholders resolved to reduce the company’s share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 88,140,000, from DKK 1,541,140,000 nominal value to DKK 1,453,000,000 nominal value, by cancellation of a part of the company’s holdings of treasury shares, corresponding to a reduction in share capital of 5.7%.

Alm. Brand A/S has registered the capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority, effective as of June 25 2025. The cancelled treasury shares with a nominal value of DKK 88,140,000 are expected to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the coming days.

Referring to section 32 of Danish Consolidated Act no. 198 of 26 February 2024 on capital markets, Alm. Brand A/S’s total share capital as at today’s date amounts to DKK 1,453,000,000 nominal value, equivalent to 1,453,000,000 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each and 1,453,000,000 voting rights.

Referring to section 31 of Danish Consolidated Act no. 198 of 26 February 2024 on capital markets, we hereby announce that, after the cancellation of treasury shares, Alm. Brand A/S holds 21,345,696 treasury shares, equivalent to 1.5% of the company’s nominal share capital.

