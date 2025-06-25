Bioprocess Containers Market Set to Reach USD 18.93 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Single-Use Biomanufacturing Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioprocess Containers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Bioprocess Containers Market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.93 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 20.55% during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The U.S. bioprocess containers market contributed USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2032, supported by advancements in biopharmaceuticals, growing biologics production, and wide acceptance of flexible single-use systems.





Market Overview

Bioprocess bags are required for sterile transfer and storage of fluids and are revolutionizing biomanufacturing with low cost, reduction of the risk of contamination, and scalability. These flexible containers are used in a variety of applications from upstream culture through to downstream purification and formulation, and provide substantial logistical and operational benefits. What was once dominated by stainless steel has, in recent years, seen a move towards disposable single-use civilizations, where bioprocess containers are a key part of the picture due to the growing popularity of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicine, while these systems provide beneficial speed and flexibility.

High investment in R&D, presence of various leading players of biopharmaceuticals, and the growing focus on cGMP compliant flexible manufacturing systems drive the market in the U.S. Semi-automated disposable bioprocessing systems are already being adopted in fast growing markets, while emerging economies are beginning to implement modular bioprocessing concepts in existing and new biomanufacturing facilities on a worldwide basis.

Bioprocess Containers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.25 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.93 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 20.55% U.S. Market 2024 USD 1.14 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 4.64 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2024, the 2D bioprocess container type segment accounted for a market share of 40.3% and was the dominant segment. Due to the universal fit of these containers to bioproduction volumes, ease of integration, and reliable sealing qualities, they are in wide use for the storage of media and buffers. With their versatility, they are perfect for low- to moderate-volume applications and enable economical and sterile fluid handling.

3D reactors are fast-growing for the treatment of greater volumes and in larger-scale commercial manufacturing lines. These receptacles allow for repeatable mixing, storage and transfer of biopharmaceuticals, particularly in high production volume settings.

By Workflow

The upstream processing segment represented 36.9% of shares of the world market in 2024, which can be attributed to growing single-use containers for media preparation, inoculum expansion, and cell culture. Their ability to remain sterile and decrease turnaround times has positioned them at the center of cell expansion and fermentation activities.

By End User

In 2024, pharmaceutical and bio-tech companies held the largest share (37.3%) of the single-use technology applications market, since they have rapidly adopted single-use systems for clinical as well as commercial biomanufacturing. During the development of vaccines and the production of therapies, the demand for fast and flexible production scales is increasing, and bioprocess containers have become a key cornerstone in this market.

Bioprocess Containers Market Segmentation

By Product

2D Bioprocess Containers

3D Bioprocess Containers

Others

By Workflow

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMOs & CROs

Others

Regional Analysis

North America emerged as the largest market for bioprocess containers in 2024, driven by well-established biopharmaceutical infrastructure, government funding, and the presence of global market players.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, fueled by increased biologics manufacturing in China and India, improving healthcare infrastructure, and investments in domestic biosimilar production.

Recent Developments

May 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a USD 44 million single-use technology facility in Utah to enhance global bioprocessing capabilities.

April 2024 – Saint-Gobain launched Freeze-Pak STS Bio-Containers and Shippers, designed for cold-chain logistics of biologics at -80°C.

March 2024 – Sartorius expanded its single-use manufacturing site in Puerto Rico, increasing global output of 2D and 3D containers.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Bioprocess Containers Market by Product

8. Bioprocess Containers Market by Workflow

9. Bioprocess Containers Market by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

