Cloudastructure Honored with “Image Processing Solution of the Year” at the AI Breakthrough Awards for Real-Time AI Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a leading AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding Company, today announced that the Company has been named the winner of the “Image Processing Solution of the Year” award in the eighth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market*.

The award recognizes Cloudastructure’s groundbreaking advancements in real-time, proactive threat detection powered by computer vision. It further highlights the Company’s leadership in leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve measurable, real-world security outcomes — including a deterrence rate of over 98% for threatening activity across customer properties in 2024.

“We are honored to be recognized for advancing the frontiers of computer vision in real-world security applications,” said Abhik Sarkar, Director of Machine Learning at Cloudastructure. “Our proprietary architecture delivers real-time threat detection at scale — combining low latency, high accuracy, and complete infrastructure control.”

A System Purpose-Built for Proactive Security

Sarkar spearheaded the development of one of the industry’s most efficient and effective video AI platforms, capable of processing over 300,000 videos per hour using GPU decoding, TensorRT-optimized inference, and achieving sub-500ms latency from input to alert.

Cloudastructure’s fully owned, bare-metal infrastructure provides a powerful foundation that enables the Company to:

Dynamically repurpose idle compute resources for efficient model retraining

for efficient model retraining Automatically scale inference workloads in response to real-time demand

in response to real-time demand Precisely manage GPU scheduling and bandwidth to maximize system throughput



The result is a high-availability platform purpose-built for real-time crime prevention — going beyond traditional forensic investigation.

An AI Award That Matters

This award highlights Cloudastructure’s deep vertical integration of AI, hardware control, and human response — a strategic advantage that is both powerful and difficult for competitors to replicate. The system delivers:

Profit-focused AI powered by proprietary infrastructure, reducing reliance on costly third-party cloud services and maximizing GPU return on investment

powered by proprietary infrastructure, reducing reliance on costly third-party cloud services and maximizing GPU return on investment Market readiness with real-time deterrence capabilities designed for high-liability environments such as multifamily properties

with real-time deterrence capabilities designed for high-liability environments such as multifamily properties Scalable innovation through a modular, adaptive architecture that accommodates rapid customer growth without compromising performance

through a modular, adaptive architecture that accommodates rapid customer growth without compromising performance A compounding accuracy edge, as each customer deployment enhances the AI’s effectiveness — continuously increasing long-term value and competitive defensibility

“We are honored to receive this award and sincerely grateful to the judges for recognizing the work our team has done,” said Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick. “At Cloudastructure, we believe artificial intelligence should do more than just analyze data — it should actively deliver results. This recognition validates our mission to create AI solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but also operationally effective and revenue-generating. Most importantly, our platform helps protect real people and real properties from real crime, and that is what drives us every day. We are proud to be leading the way in transforming security from a reactive process to a proactive, AI-driven defense.”

ABOUT AI BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com . Our nomination for the AI Breakthrough Awards was without payment of any fee, and awards are determined by the organization’s judging panel. Following our selection as a winner, we paid a standard licensing fee to obtain rights to use the AI Breakthrough Awards badge and name in our marketing and promotional materials.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com