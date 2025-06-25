Stanbridge University Recognized as a Top 3 Nursing Program in California by Niche.com

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce that its nursing programs have been ranked in the top 3 in California on Niche.com’s 2024 Best Colleges for Nursing list.

“This ranking is a reflection of the extraordinary dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Minerva Valdenor, Dean of Nursing at Stanbridge University. “We are deeply committed to preparing compassionate and skilled nurses who are ready to meet the challenges of today’s complex healthcare environment.”

This recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of academic performance, admissions selectivity, financial metrics, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as feedback from students and alumni. The ranking reflects the university’s continued focus on educational quality and student outcomes in the field of nursing.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being recognized in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications as an Opportunity College and in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.



For more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.