Nitrocellulose Market to Hit USD 1258.36 Million by 2032 | Demand Driven by Printing Ink, Automotive Paints, and Wood Coatings Applications

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitrocellulose market was valued at USD 868.24 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1258.36 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% from 2025 to 2032.

The nitrocellulose market is held steady in growth due to wide-ranging applications across several key industries, including printing, automotive, wood coatings, and cosmetics. Offering numerous advantages with quick drying, better film formation, high gloss, plus excellent adhesion, nitrocellulose has become sine qua non in almost all high-grade coatings and ink applications. It is basically due to the increase in demand for flexible packaging, automotive refinishing, wooden furniture coatings, and cosmetic products, particularly in emerging economies.

The U.S. is a major nitrocellulose market with a market size valued at USD 132.84 million and a market share of 67% in 2024. The U.S. automotive aftermarkets industry is also well developed, leading to intense demand for quick-drying paints and lacquers based on nitrocellulose. The availability of renowned cosmetic companies further leads to increased application of cosmetic-grade nitrocellulose in nail products and cosmetics.





Download PDF Sample of Nitrocellulose Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4618

Key Players:

Nitro Química

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Synthesia a.s.

EURENCO

TNC Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd.

Hagedorn-NC GmbH

Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Nitrocell Corporation

Nobel NC

Nitrocellulose Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 868.24 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1,258.36 million CAGR CAGR of 4.75% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Low-VOC Coatings Accelerates Industrial Nitrocellulose Uses Across Sectors.

• Surge in Digital Printing Fuels Adoption of Nitrated Cellulose Derivatives in Packaging.

If You Need Any Customization on Nitrocellulose Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4618

Market Segmentation

By Type

Soluble nitrocellulose held the largest market share, around 54.9% of the overall market share. It is owing to its extensive application in high-demand products like printing inks, wood finishes, car paints, and leather finishes. The reason this type of nitrocellulose is preferable is that it has good solubility in organic solvents, allowing easy mixing with plasticizers and resins to form quick-drying and shiny finishes. It’s applicability to various formulations and substrates makes it the industry favorite for applications needing uniform film-forming capability, flexibility, and adhesive strength.

By Application

Printing inks led the market of nitrocellulose in 2024 because of the widespread application of nitrocellulose as a major component in flexographic and gravure printing procedures, which are extensively used for packaging material, labels, and decorative print. Nitrocellulose-based inks are greatly prized for their rapid-drying ability, good adhesion, and their capacity to deliver brilliant, high-quality prints on different substrates like paper, plastic films, and foils. With world demand for flexible packaging and high-speed printing continuing to grow, particularly in the food, beverages, and consumer products sectors, the demand for nitrocellulose-based ink has increased significantly.

By End- User Industry

Packaging held the largest market share, around 38.2%, in 2024. It is owing to the high demand for quality and aesthetically appealing firm packaging across industries. The new-age demands of packaging materials have, therefore, grown immensely with e-commerce, food and beverage consumption, and consumer goods, where products need to maintain their integrity through packaging and communicate branding via bright and durable prints. Also, aligning with the environmental regulations, these inks reduce VOC emissions and allow faster processing speeds, making them almost the only choices for packaging converters and manufacturers worldwide.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, the global nitrocellulose market share held by Asia Pacific was at the highest of 41.6%, owing to the advancing regional manufacturing hub, along with strong demand across major end-user industries including packaging, automotive, printing, wood finishes, and personal care. Furthermore, increase of urbanization, increase of disposable income and increasing organized retail are making consumers taste appealing, durable packaging and consumer goods which indirectly increases demand of nitro cellulose in Ink and Coatings. This adds to the territories dominant position, as investments to boost therapeutic production capability and the development of technology by regional and global players continues in the Asia Pacific market as well.

Recent Developments

• In May 2025, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd. announced 30% capacity expansion of its nitrocellulose plant to meet increasing demand from South Asian automobile and print businesses. Investment is expected to increase supply capabilities in local and export markets.

• In December 2024, Synthesia, a.s. introduced a new low-viscosity nitrocellulose grade in December 2024 that is dedicated to high-speed flexographic printing. The development aims to minimize the use of solvents without compromising ink adhesion and print clarity.





Buy Full Research Report on Nitrocellulose Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4618

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.