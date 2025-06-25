NFTE Expands Partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation to Empower Young Entrepreneurs

New York, NY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the expansion of its partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation. Initially launched at the 2024 NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala, this collaboration is dedicated to equipping young people with the entrepreneurial skills and mindset they need to thrive in today’s competitive world.

The expanded partnership centers around a series of NFTE summer BizCamps operated in conjunction with the G-Unity Business Lab. These camps are designed to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs through hands-on learning experiences and community engagement.

“This is about opening real doors for young people,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, founder of the G-Unity Foundation. “When I was growing up, I had to navigate everything on my own. These camps provide the tools, mentorship, and confidence they need to take charge of their future — and that’s life-changing.”

In partnership with the Inner City Entrepreneur Institute, the first of four BizCamps launched in Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier this month. This initiative is part of the G-Unity Foundation’s broader commitment to community redevelopment in Shreveport, aimed at fostering new businesses and enhancing the local quality of life.

Additional BizCamps supported by the G-Unity Foundation and NFTE this year include Washington, D.C., in partnership with College Track DC; Los Angeles in partnership with College Track LA; and Minneapolis in partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Team.

Each camp culminates in a pitch competition, providing students a platform to present their business ideas and gain real-world experience.

“The G-Unity Foundation is well-aligned with NFTE in our efforts to foster inclusive and conscious capitalism by igniting the entrepreneurial mindset of youth in underserved communities,” said NFTE President and CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s own story of determination continues to inspire our NFTE learners around the world.”

###

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

About G-Unity Foundation

Founded by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in 2003, the G-Unity Foundation supports programs that foster conscious capitalism as well as social and leadership skills for youth nationwide. Through both public and private partnerships, the G-Unity Foundation works to fund, administer, and support programming aimed at serving communities in need.

In Houston, the G-Unity Foundation partners with the Houston Independent School District to run the G-Unity Business Lab at six high schools. The after-school entrepreneurship program offers students the chance to learn core business values and practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations, and visiting professors, including Jackson.

In connection with Jackson’s growing professional sports partnership program, the G-Unity Foundation has expanded its reach as a close working partner with the respective charitable foundation arms of the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, Jackson remains active contributing his time and resources to support various community outreach programs and charities including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the American Cancer Society and various, local, regional and National charities. Every Thanksgiving, Jackson and the G-Unity Foundation sponsor Turkey Drives in multiple cities across the US.

