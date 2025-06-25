Egnyte Announces Project Hub to Automate and Secure the Entire AEC Project Data Lifecycle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced a new product for its architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) offerings. Project Hub, an AI-powered project data infrastructure, is designed to solve documentation and coordination challenges by enabling consistent, secure collaboration and oversight in an intuitive structure throughout the project lifecycle.

“Our customers work in a connected ecosystem, and we are continuing to enhance our platform to meet the evolving needs of the industry,” said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “The Project Hub acts as a central repository for all project data, providing users with real-time, comprehensive insights into their projects, storing everything from design files to field data. From project kickoff to closeout, Project Hub’s streamlined workflows, including standardized project setup and integrations with essential platforms like Autodesk Construction Cloud and Procore, help eliminate versioning conflicts and duplicate work so our customers can focus on project delivery, not managing data."

The Project Hub enables unified, secure collaboration for project teams with new and enhanced features:

Project Center: This delivers a real-time, comprehensive view of all projects that vary in status, i.e., pending, in progress, and done. It offers enhanced visibility and a user-friendly interface to browse, search, and manage data across projects, teams, and regions.

This delivers a real-time, comprehensive view of all projects that vary in status, i.e., pending, in progress, and done. It offers enhanced visibility and a user-friendly interface to browse, search, and manage data across projects, teams, and regions. Project Setup Wizard: Quickly set up new projects, including naming conventions, project folder templates, and metadata like project name, ID, location, and project start and end dates.

Quickly set up new projects, including naming conventions, project folder templates, and metadata like project name, ID, location, and project start and end dates. Project Folder Templates: This capability standardizes project setup by automatically creating a project dashboard and pre-defined folder structures, enforcing consistent naming conventions and permissions, and scaling best practices across the organization.

This capability standardizes project setup by automatically creating a project dashboard and pre-defined folder structures, enforcing consistent naming conventions and permissions, and scaling best practices across the organization. Content Bridge: This feature enables federated collaboration, allowing two or more project partners with separate Egnyte domains to share data securely while each party autonomously administers its environment.

This feature enables federated collaboration, allowing two or more project partners with separate Egnyte domains to share data securely while each party autonomously administers its environment. Project Lifecycle Management: Close out projects efficiently by securely revoking external access and applying pre-configured retention, archival, or deletion policies once a project is complete.

Close out projects efficiently by securely revoking external access and applying pre-configured retention, archival, or deletion policies once a project is complete. Key Integrations: Native syncing with key industry technology systems, including Autodesk Construction Cloud, Procore, Newforma, and BlueBeam, streamlines processes, helps ensure version control, and eliminates duplicate work.

“The Project Hub is a tremendous value add to our end-users because it provides a standardized structure and central view of our projects and data,” said DJ Reynolds, Cyber Security and Network Administrator at GBBN. “The ability to template out project dashboards and folder structures saves our team significant time from the beginning stages of a project and makes it easy to refer to projects throughout their lifecycle and even after they’re closed out. It frees up our team to focus on designing, instead of combing through complex folder structures.”

To learn more about Egnyte’s new Project Hub, click here .

Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

media@egnyte.com