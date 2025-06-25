Dataiku Joins HPE Unleash AI Ecosystem to Accelerate Enterprise AI

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform™, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program, bringing together enterprise-ready AI orchestration and trusted infrastructure to accelerate the deployment and adoption of generative and agentic AI. With this collaboration, organizations gain a clear path to move beyond experimentation and deliver production-ready AI with the required speed, confidence, and governance to meet corporate goals and standards, without compromise.

Dataiku’s participation in the Unleash AI partner program is a joint commitment to enable enterprises to deploy generative, agentic, and physical AI at scale. The Universal AI Platform from Dataiku gives organizations the tools to create, connect, and control AI agents across varied business types, tech stacks, and use cases. Paired with HPE’s AI-optimized infrastructure and NVIDIA’s industry-specific AI Blueprints, Dataiku provides a clear path to deploying AI that drives measurable results across sectors.

“The challenge for enterprises isn’t just building AI agents and GenAI apps—it’s controlling how they behave, evolve, interact, and create value in the real world. Dataiku is uniquely positioned to deliver this combination of AI creation, connection, and control at enterprise scale,” said David Tharp, SVP of Partnerships at Dataiku. “Through our work with HPE, we’re enabling organizations to confidently operationalize GenAI and agentic systems with the guardrails, governance, and flexibility needed to align with enterprise standards from day one.”

A Unified Foundation for Enterprise AI Innovation

The alliance brings together everything enterprises need to run AI, from development and orchestration to deployment and monitoring—all in one integrated stack that is accelerated by NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design. The core foundation is formed by HPE Private Cloud AI, which is strengthened by NVIDIA-Certified Systems from HPE, like NVIDIA RTX PRO Server and NVIDIA HGX B200.

As a featured agentic AI platform partner in the Unleash AI ecosystem, Dataiku enables customers to:

Rapidly build and deploy generative and agentic applications.

Leverage the pre-built NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint and NVIDIA NIM microservices for copilots, digital humans, and knowledge agents.

Orchestrate end-to-end AI workflows in a governed, collaborative environment.

Deploy with enterprise-grade performance, security, and scalability.



AI Designed for Real Business Outcomes

Today, The Universal AI Platform from Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies, based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list (excluding China). Customers across multiple industries, including financial services, life sciences and healthcare, retail, energy, marketing, and manufacturing are achieving measurable AI outcomes with Dataiku, from optimizing processes for productivity gains to augmenting employee decision-making to transforming their business models with entirely new revenue streams.

Through the HPE Unleash AI program, Dataiku customers also gain access to powerful enablement resources, such as technical workshops, joint support, and co-innovation opportunities to accelerate adoption while reducing complexity and risk.

Together, Dataiku and HPE enable faster deployment, better collaboration between technical and business teams, built-in governance and transparency, and more efficient use of compute resources—all while keeping enterprise AI costs predictable and agentic systems under tight control.

For more information on Dataiku’s participation in the HPE Unleash AI partner program, visit: https://www.hpe.com/psnow/doc/a00149751enw

For more information on the Dataiku partner ecosystem, visit: https://www.dataiku.com/partners/

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Agnostic by design, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With built-in governance and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku has over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, serves over 700 enterprise customers, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

