Jamie Elkaleh Appointed as Bitget Wallet’s CMO After Doubling User Base, Leading Major Rebrand





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has appointed Jamie Elkaleh as Chief Marketing Officer following a period of accelerated growth and brand transformation. The platform has expanded its global user base from 40 million to over 80 million in under a year, supported by a brand transformation that redefined Bitget Wallet as a comprehensive platform for trading, earning, payments, and Web3 discovery.

The rebrand was anchored in a clear vision that crypto should be intuitive, usable, and relevant to everyday life, not just to early adopters. Elkaleh helped shift Bitget Wallet’s focus to practical experiences, aiming to lower the barrier to entry for a wider, more global user base. This product direction now serves as the foundation of the company’s long-term movement: Crypto for Everyone . “We’re building more than a wallet—we’re building a starting point for millions to engage with crypto in a way that feels simple, secure, and seamless,” said Elkaleh. “The future of crypto will be shaped by how accessible and usable we make it for everyday people.”

Bitget Wallet’s product roadmap introduced major new capabilities, including Bitget Wallet Alpha , a trading interface offering onchain signal alerts and token intelligence. The wallet also launched Fomo Thursdays , a weekly campaign that gives users early access to new token launches across Solana, Base, and other ecosystems, positioning the platform as a discovery hub for emerging assets. Bitget Wallet now supports over 130 blockchains and millions of assets, positioning it as a central portal for multi-chain participation.

On the payments front, Bitget Wallet advanced its PayFi vision , launched in early 2025, which aims to turn stablecoins into a practical medium for real-world spending, remittances, and peer-to-peer transactions. With a focus on delivering maximum flexibility in how users pay and interact across ecosystems, the initiative supports Bitget Wallet’s long-term vision of connecting decentralized assets to everyday commerce.

Elkaleh brings cross-sector experience to the role, having started his career as a performance analyst in professional sports before transitioning into blockchain education and growth strategy. As a member of the Forbes Council , he contributes to broader industry conversations around accessibility, user adoption, and the future of Web3, reinforcing his commitment to making crypto more approachable for mainstream audiences.

As CMO, Elkaleh will focus on scaling Bitget Wallet’s international presence, refining its product narrative, and leading its education initiatives. Following his recent presentation at Cambridge University on crypto accessibility, he plans to expand engagement with academic institutions and developer communities through research programs, hackathons, and long-term partnerships—advancing Bitget Wallet’s goal of onboarding the next generation of Web3 users and builders.

Read more on the Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

