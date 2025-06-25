Comprehensive New Treatise From PLI Press Helps Practitioners Navigate Multidistrict Litigation 

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cases in multidistrict litigations (MDLs) comprise nearly half of the federal civil docket — and this figure is expected to increase. A new treatise from PLI Press, Multidistrict Litigation, is an essential resource for practitioners who need to stay informed about this growing area of the law.

Authored by Alex A. Parkinson of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick P.L.L.C., the publication is a practitioner’s guide to navigating MDLs and the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) that oversees them. Featuring a complete categorization and discussion of every JPML decision regarding MDLs, the book’s comprehensive review of case law makes it a one-stop reference for commercial litigators across practice groups.

Multidistrict Litigation includes seven chapters covering various aspects of MDLs, from their history and modern usage to the powers and limits of the JPML, the decision-making processes for centralization and transfer, and the interaction of MDLs with other forms of aggregate litigation such as class actions and bankruptcy proceedings.

Additionally, the book includes unique appendices organizing, by area of law, published opinions in which the JPML either centralized or declined to create a multidistrict litigation, and published transfer orders organized by factors that the JPML has identified as relevant to the selection of the transferee district.

About the Author: Alex A. Parkinson is a partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, P.L.L.C., located in Washington, D.C., where he has spent the better part of the last decade, following clerkships on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Alex attended the University of Chicago Law School, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of The University of Chicago Law Review, and Harvard College.

