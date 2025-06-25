Actress Dawn Olivieri Shares Her Arkansas Story on YourUpdateTV

Less is more in Arkansas: How “The Natural State’s” cost of living is changing everything

Arkansas the premier outdoor recreation state – from pristine lakes and rivers to world-class hiking and biking trails – available for year-round enjoyment

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people are rethinking where they live — leaving behind crowded cities for quieter, more affordable places, and a closer connection to nature. One of them is actress Dawn Olivieri, who moved from California to Arkansas in 2022. Recently, the star of the hit series Yellowstone conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Arkansas – The Natural State and D S Simon Media to share how the change has impacted her lifestyle, outlook, and sense of community.

Whether you’re raising a family, growing a business, or dreaming of both, Arkansas offers more space, more value, and more time to enjoy life’s best moments. Imagine finishing the workday and heading straight to a scenic hiking trail, spending weekends exploring renowned museums, and coming home to a place that simply makes sense — all with the lowest cost of living in the United States.

Dawn Olivieri’s search for space, simplicity, and adventure took her to Arkansas where she —found more than she ever imagined. Drawn to Arkansas’ natural beauty and authentic way of life, she quickly connected with the land and its people, discovering a place that allows her to live with purpose and make a positive impact. Now, she’s producing a new documentary series that celebrates the unique stories, culture, and unmatched hospitality that define Arkansas — the modern frontier.

Arkansas is rich in experiences waiting to be discovered. From breathtaking hiking and biking trails to vibrant art museums and farm-to-table dining that food lovers crave, there’s always something to explore. With 52 free state parks and countless open spaces, adventure is always just around the corner.

In Arkansas, your money stretches further, so you can do more, save more, and stress less. With affordable housing, lower taxes, and everyday costs well below the national average, the dream of a spacious backyard, a dedicated home office, or room for the kids to grow becomes a reality. It’s no surprise that Arkansas was ranked number one for inbound movers by Atlas Van Lines.

In addition to lower living costs, Arkansas residents enjoy affordable homes, light traffic, short commutes, and a slower pace that doesn’t compromise excitement or opportunity. With excellent infrastructure for remote work and a central location that places 40% of the U.S. population within a day’s drive.

Arkansas boasts the lowest cost of living in the nation, with expenses such as groceries, utilities, transportation, and healthcare significantly below the national average. According to Zillow, the median price of homes sold in Arkansas is $217,895, and property tax rates rank among the lowest in the country. Utility costs are also 8.7% below national average.

Businesses thrive here, too. Arkansas’ economy is booming with top in the nation economic growth for two consecutive quarters. Good-paying jobs are available in The Natural State in growing sectors like technology, logistics, product distribution, and supply chain management. Combined with the state’s moderate climate, four distinct seasons, and year-round access to pristine lakes, rivers, and world-class trails, Arkansas truly is the premier outdoor recreation destination.

To compare your cost of living and discover more about making the move, visit arkansas.com/relocation.

Dawn Olivieri Bio

Dawn Olivieri is an American actress and entrepreneur best known for standout roles in series like Heroes, House of Lies, and Yellowstone. While she’s built a respected career in television and film, her passions extend far beyond the screen.



Deeply connected to the land and lifestyle of Arkansas, Olivieri has embraced the state's rural charm as a personal sanctuary. There, she operates a horse rescue, devoting her time and resources to rehabilitating neglected and abandoned animals. Her love for horses has grown into a broader mission, leading to the launch of a tech-driven initiative focused on equine wellness and sustainable ranching practices—blending innovation with compassion.



Balancing Hollywood with hands-on ranch work, Olivieri is carving out a unique path that reflects her values: creativity, connection to nature, and purposeful impact.

