American Rebel Light Beer Recaps Successful Title Sponsorship of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals

American Rebel Light and NHRA Exceed Expectations with Brand Building and Product Penetration as American Rebel Light Outsells Top 2 National Brands Combined

NASHVILLE, TN, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, reports that the American Rebel Light Beer title sponsorship of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals June 20 – 22 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, VA exceeded expectations. American Rebel Light was available at all concession locations selling beer at Virginia Motorsports Park as well as in the American Rebel Light Party Tent and the American Rebel Light Trackside Bar. CEO Andy Ross performed two concerts during the race weekend and the Sunday concert was covered on the FOX broadcast. The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals Finals were broadcast on the FOX broadcast network on Sunday, June 22, and re-aired Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25. Additional re-airings of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals are scheduled for Thursday, June 26 from 9 – 11 pm Eastern on FS2 and Friday, June 27 from 3 – 5 am Eastern on FS1. Viewership of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals is expected to approach two million.

American Rebel Light Beer outsold the top 2 national brands during the race weekend at Virginia Motorsports Park, benefiting from the trackside signage and brand integrations throughout the track. The American Rebel Party Tent was a huge success as race fans escaped from the heat to enjoy a cold Rebel Light. The FOX broadcast announcers and the track PA announcers made frequent references to American Rebel Light and the NHRA drivers were very complimentary of the American Rebel Light title sponsorship during their on-camera interviews and the drivers and crew spotlighted American Rebel Light beer in victory lane celebrations.

“The NHRA does it right,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “Everyone is very appreciative of our involvement as title sponsor and everyone from the drivers, their teams and the track express their thanks to American Rebel Light and make sure they have our beer visible and they all are brand ambassadors for us. Everyone knows the sponsor needs to get value for their investment, and they deliver. The buzz at the track and the FOX nationwide broadcasts generate significant interest from potential distributors, bar owners, alcohol buyers for retail and convenience chains and the end customer walking into their local stores and asking for American Rebel Light by name.”

“The success of this weekend will continue after we leave town,” said American Rebel Beverage President Todd Porter. “Our neon signs and product integration will stay in place and we’ll continue to benefit from this weekend the rest of this racing season and beyond. We were the title sponsor for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in late April and they are still selling our beer very well, one of their top sellers.”

Race fans aged 21 and older had the chance to enjoy American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer at the track concession stands that sold beer. The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals introduced American Rebel Light to the state of Virginia and laid a foundation for the expansion of distribution throughout the state.

American Rebel Light Beer debuted their new television commercial during the FOX Qualifying and Finals broadcasts, airing eight times over the weekend.

“The support from FOX and the NHRA has been great,” said Andy Ross. “When I watched the re-air of the Finals, I was blown away that the band and I got some coverage. We get lots of compliments from the NHRA and the drivers and their teams for providing entertainment during some of the breaks. It’s really an honor to play for race fans. They are the perfect demographic for the American Rebel brand.”

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.co

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Attachment