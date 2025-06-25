Thor Equities and QuadReal's 800 W. Fulton Achieves 100% Occupancy with Baker Tilly Lease

Chicago, IL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global real estate leaders and joint venture partners Thor Equities Group and QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal) are pleased to announce a long-term lease with leading advisory, tax, and assurance firm Baker Tilly at 800 W. Fulton. Recognized as one of “Chicago’s Smartest Buildings” for its advanced sustainability and smart building systems, the flagship Fulton Market asset is now fully leased.

Positioned at the corner of West Fulton and North Green Streets, 800 W. Fulton continues to attract leading global companies and top-tier retailers. In addition to Baker Tilly who will occupy 32,000 square feet at the property, the building is home to a dynamic mix of tech-oriented and design-focused companies including John Deere, Snap Inc., The Aspen Group, Teknion, and Wilson Dow. On the culinary front, Amorino Gelato has an outpost, as well as DineAmic Hospitality with La Serre and Bar La Rue, further solidifying 800 W. Fulton’s place at the epicenter of Fulton Market.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baker Tilly to 800 W. Fulton, and to officially reach full occupancy at this flagship property,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group. “This lease is a powerful endorsement of the building’s forward-thinking design, dynamic location, and ability to support the demands of today’s leading companies.”

“QuadReal provides premier offices for today’s professionals and 800 W. Fulton combines location, modern workspaces and cutting-edge technology under one roof,” said Daniel Gliksman, Managing Director, Americas- East. “We are excited to welcome Baker Tilly to the building and to have reached the significant milestone of full occupancy at this unique property.”

Designed by global architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 800 W. Fulton features a dramatic architectural presence, complete with an iconic x-brace design, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor landscaped terraces. The building is both LEED Platinum and WELL Building Standard certified, providing a sustainable and healthy environment for forward-thinking tenants.

Thor’s broader Chicago portfolio includes premier properties at 942 W. Fulton Market, and 1229 W. Randolph Street. Thor also developed and sold nearby 905 W. Fulton Market which was leased to Mondelez International for its global headquarters, as well as Lyra, another Dinamic Hospitality Restaurant.

Ownership was represented by Stream Realty Partners’ Mark Bâby, Jack McKinney, and Ben Cleveland. Geoff Euston of CBRE represented Baker Tilly.

