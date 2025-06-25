ReVisionz Receives 2025 Hexagon Award for Digital Projects Outstanding Alliance Partner, North America

Calgary, Alberta , June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz, a leading consulting and systems integration firm specializing in digital enablement for asset-intensive industries, is thrilled to announce they have been honored as the winner of the prestigious Digital Projects Outstanding Alliance Partner, North America, award presented by Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division at its 2025 Partner Awards ceremony.



This accolade celebrates ReVisionz’ commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering top-tier solutions and services to clients leveraging Hexagon technology. It acknowledges partners using Hexagon solutions to:

Seamlessly integrate data across portfolios, projects and disciplines to optimize project planning, execution and outcomes.

Drive collaboration and efficiency through digital transformation in project delivery.

Enable customers to achieve measurable improvements in project performance, quality and profitability.

“ReVisionz and Hexagon have partnered for more than 15 years to help customers transform their operational assets. With deep expertise in Hexagon solutions and strong industry knowledge, ReVisionz accelerates time to value for organizations navigating digital transformation. This award recognizes their consistent delivery of customer success and the significant investments they’ve made in the Hexagon ecosystem," said Glenn Boyko, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Alliances with Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division.

The award was presented during the Partner Summit at Hexagon LIVE Global 2025, held June 16-19 in Las Vegas.

ReVisionz participated as a Platinum Sponsor at Hexagon LIVE and delivered three presentations that showcased their expertise in implementing digital transformation programs for capital projects and facility operations. Topics included smart materials interface strategy, leveraging the ReVisionz business capability framework for digital transformation and optimizing operations through intelligent materials management.

“Hexagon LIVE Global 2025 gives us the chance to exchange ideas, explore industry trends and current business challenges with owner-operators while staying at the forefront of Hexagon’s technologies and their capabilities,” said Garry Gandza, CEO of ReVisionz. “At the end of the day, we want to help our clients work smarter and safer, and Hexagon’s technology helps make that possible.”

Beyond the sessions, ReVisionz engaged with conference attendees to provide insights and guidance on how to maximize business value through strategic adoption of Hexagon technologies. Much of the focus was on sharing ReVisionz’ experiences in helping owner-operators realize measurable outcomes through stakeholder alignment, user adoption and increased efficiency.

ReVisionz brings superior domain expertise with industry-specific insight to optimize and transform business functions that drive the asset and plant lifecycle, providing an unmatched advantage across the sectors they serve. With more than 24 years of experience supporting clients in facility digitalization, they help organizations maximize the value of their Asset Data and Hexagon investments. ReVisionz was previously named Hexagon’s 2023 Customer Success Partner, a recognition of their demonstrated ability to help clients achieve lasting operational impact.

As the digital landscape continues to advance, ReVisionz remains committed to delivering high-impact outcomes through the strategic implementation of Hexagon solutions, solidifying their position as a premier partner. With a proven methodology and strong alignment with Hexagon’s strategic direction, ReVisionz empowers organizations to modernize operations, improve performance and sustain long-term value across the asset lifecycle.

About Hexagon

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct and operate more profitable, safe and sustainable industrial facilities. We empower customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity and move the sustainability needle.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discreet manufacturing.

