Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Announce 2025 Best of Sensors Awards Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony, Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics unveiled the 2025 Best of Sensors Awards winners. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2025, taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Winners were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge said, “For over three decades, our awards program has been the premier recognition program for groundbreaking achievements in the sensors industry. Today we recognized the game-changing technologies, visionary leaders, and innovative companies shaping the future of sensing, connectivity and automation - defining the next era of innovation. We applaud them on their success.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program winners include:

Product Innovation Awards

Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agricultural & Environmental Solution: Shinsor – Verbio, SoftBank and Aizip

Shinsor Verbio, SoftBank and Aizip Best AI & Edge Computing Solution: eIQ® Time Series Studio - NXP Semiconductors

eIQ® Time Series Studio - NXP Semiconductors Best Automotive & Mobility Solution: SMP290 – tire-pressure sensor module with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy interface - Robert Bosch GmbH

SMP290 – tire-pressure sensor module with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy interface - Robert Bosch GmbH Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution: Neuranics Multi-Channel TMR Sensor Solution - Neuranics Ltd

Neuranics Multi-Channel TMR Sensor Solution - Neuranics Ltd Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution: AS5920M Photon Counting Module - ams OSRAM

AS5920M Photon Counting Module - ams OSRAM Best Industrial & IIoT Solution: Dextro™ collaborative robot - Lam Research

Dextro™ collaborative robot - Lam Research Best Instrumentation & Test Solution: Rosemount™ 3408 Level Transmitter, Non-Contacting Radar – Emerson

Rosemount™ 3408 Level Transmitter, Non-Contacting Radar Emerson Best IoT & Connectivity Solution: Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0 / IEEE 802.15.4 / NFC Tag Wireless Module for Secured IoT Edge Devices - Murata Electronics

Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0 / IEEE 802.15.4 / NFC Tag Wireless Module for Secured IoT Edge Devices - Murata Electronics Best MEMS Solution: XMC-2400 µCooling fan-on-a-chip - xMEMS Labs, Inc.

XMC-2400 µCooling fan-on-a-chip - xMEMS Labs, Inc. Best Power & Sustainability Solution: Battery Safety Electrolyte Detector (BES LITE) - Honeywell

Battery Safety Electrolyte Detector (BES LITE) - Honeywell Best Smart Infrastructure Solution: WiSNET - Wireless Super Network - Slice Wireless Solutions, Inc.



Individual & Community Excellence Finalists

Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year: SiTime

SiTime Executive of the Year: Kurt Busch , CEO , Syntiant Corp.

Kurt Busch CEO Syntiant Corp. Startup of the Year: xMEMS Labs, Inc.

xMEMS Labs, Inc. Woman of the Year: Catherine Liao , Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer , CardieX

Catherine Liao Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer CardieX Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger H. Grace, President, Roger Grace Associates



View all of the winners on website here.

In addition to the Best of Sensors Award winners, honorees from the Fierce Electronics 40 Under 40 Program were celebrated on stage. View all 40 Under 40 Honorees here.

Sensors Converge also took the time to recognize long standing exhibitors in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the event. Exhibitors of 10+ years include: Analog Devices, Baystar Electrumnet, Bosch, Boston Electronics, Dexter Research Center, DOWA International, Electro Optical Components, Embedded Works, Excelitas Technologies, Fraunhofer IIS, Hamamatsu, JUMO Process Control, Mensor Corporation, Microchip Technologies, Micronor Sensors, Mouser Electronics, Multi Dimension, Murata Electronics, Powercast Corporation, Silicon Designs Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, STMicroelectronics, and Tadiran Batteries.

The awards were judged by an exemplary panel of industry experts, including Azita Arvani, Kunal Bajaj, Melanie Daniels, Roger Grace, Abhay Gulati, Leonard Lee, James Odeyinka, Charlotte Savage, Jatinder Singh Bajwa, and Zachary Whitman-Allen.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge

csoucy@questex.com