California raises the bar with two Three Starred restaurants joining 2025 selection

Providence and Somni earn Three MICHELIN Stars

Two restaurants earn Two MICHELIN Stars and five earn One MICHELIN Star

Selection boasts two new Green Stars and six new Bib Gourmands

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25, 2025 — This year’s MICHELIN Guide California ceremony was full of celebration as the selection was revealed. The 2025 selection raised the bar with two new Three Starred restaurants. Providence in Hollywood was promoted from Two Stars and Somni in West Hollywood enters the selection with Three Stars.

The excitement continued with Enclos in Sonoma entering the selection with Two Stars and and Kiln in San Francisco being promoted from One Star to Two Stars. The 2025 selection also welcomed five new One Starred restaurants bringing the state’s total to 65. Additionally, two new MICHELIN Green Stars were awarded to Enclos and Sons & Daughters in San Francisco for their efforts in sustainable gastronomy. The full selection, including Bib Gourmands and recommended restaurants, totals 548 eateries spanning 55 cuisine types.

“Tonight marked a momentous evening for California and its culinary community,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “Our anonymous Inspectors discovered extraordinary culinary gems to highlight in this year’s selection, including two new Three Star restaurants, Providence and Somni. Congratulations to all of the chefs and restaurant teams awarded tonight. We are proud to welcome you all into the MICHELIN Guide family.”

Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Three MICHELIN Stars

Providence (Hollywood; Seafood cuisine)

As has been the case since opening in 2005, purity and precision are the underpinnings of Chef Michael Cimarusti's California cooking; and his cuisine has grown even more impressive over the years. The tasting menu blends classic technique with a modern sensibility, global inspiration, and sources the freshest and most sustainable seafood, often wild-caught from American waters. At no point during the meal will you doubt its impeccable quality, especially while savoring dishes such as a tart of lobster mousse and box crab set in a crab beurre blanc, or roasted monkfish with cauliflower and shaved black truffles. Longstanding signatures like the soft-poached egg with uni and breadcrumbs or salt-roasted Santa Barbara spot prawns make for luxurious add-ons.

Somni (West Hollywood; Contemporary cuisine)

Chef Aitor Zabala and his dedicated team have awakened Somni, or "dream" from a long sleep and have fashioned this revamped iteration as a distinctly personal and unique dining experience. Tucked away just off Santa Monica Ave., the dining room's soothing, creamy palette with light wood and glass is marked by a colorful bull's head from the original spot, hinting at the Spanish-inflected cuisine. A procession of small bites is meticulously arranged and endlessly creative, sating diners with an abundance of rich flavors and textural interplay (think mussel escabeche, gazpacho, or the iconic shiso tartare tempura). All the while, the kitchen and service teams are in lockstep as they create and serve these arresting dishes.

Two MICHELIN Stars

Enclos (Sonoma; Contemporary cuisine)

Concealed inside an 1880 Victorian on the Stone Edge Farm Winery property, once inside this glittering workshop, guests enter a rarified realm. An opulent tasting menu marries global flavors, refined technique, and exceptional ingredients, including produce sourced from their two farms, all shot through with subtle nods to Chef Brian Limoges's New England roots. Take, for example, a clever "lobster roll" croustade made up of spiny lobster tartare in a crisp shell, or a clam chawanmushi that subtly evokes the flavor of chowder. The fireworks continue through to dessert, where a breathtaking sorrel ice cream is decorated with edible leaves flavored with makrut lime and pomegranate. All the while, diners will find the staff effortlessly charming, making the experience all the more magical.

Kiln (San Francisco; Contemporary cuisine)

Industry veterans Chef John Wesley and general manager Julianna Yang have combined their talents at Kiln, where the warehouse space is warmed by personable service and the kitchen delivers artful creations. The tasting menu leans Nordic, highlighting preservation techniques like curing, drying and fermentation in dishes whose simplicity is belied by intricate techniques and compelling flavor combinations. The creative energy is consistent throughout the meal, offering plenty to impress guests. Opening snacks like a crispy curlicue of puffed beef tendon captures this ethos, while others, like a squab breast lacquered with burnt honey and served with a truffled jus, display a classical bent.

One MICHELIN Star

Lilo (Carlsbad; Californian cuisine)

Good things often come in small packages, and it's certainly true of Lilo, where guests are welcomed to a moveable feast beginning on the heated patio with an array of small bites before moving into the petite dining room. Chef Eric Bost and his team take clear pride in providing an extra level of care in their dishes, evidenced in plates like dry-aged Japanese kinmedai paired with a ragout of geoduck and bone marrow or 40-day dry-aged beef ribeye with preserved gurumelo mushrooms, seaweed, and bordelaise. Halfway through, the dishes shift from savory to sweet for a one-off orgeat ice cream topped with celery root bushi and Ossetra cavia, and later concludes with a myriad of desserts like sweet cream gelato topped with hoja santa and finger lime.

Mori Nozomi (Los Angeles; Sushi/Japanese cuisine)

Chef Nozomi Mori's sushi counter stands apart from the pack, both for its excellent sushi and for its hospitable staff in the front and back of house. Plan in advance to visit this special spot, where there are just eight seats at the wood counter. While the fish is flown in several times a week from Japan, local, seasonal produce is worked into nearly every dish. Even the smallest details matter here, as evidenced by the Japanese ice imported for use in their five-course tea pairing. Begin with a number of dishes, like chawanmushi with gingko nuts, before enjoying the well-executed nigiri. Mochi accompanied by matcha prepared by the chef herself is an elegant final act.

Restaurant Ki (Los Angelese; Korean Contemporary cuisine)

You'll need to read the instructions sent ahead of time to find the entrance to Chef Ki Kim's restaurant, but any navigation woes are quickly put to rest once you're inside this ten-seat spot. The contemporary Korean tasting menu pulls in global influences, and meals begin with a few bites such as shirako gimbap, a shell filled with truffle rice and diced kimchi, or crispy, tender octopus in a creamy sauce with octopus head and gochujang. Charred sugar snap peas with stillhead trout roe and tuna or creamy pasta made with perilla seed and topped with fresh winter truffle display a creative flair. Main dishes include the likes of barbecue roasted squab with foie gras sauce, and 45-day dry- aged dairy cow with golden beet jus and Korean bone broth. A mushroom ice cream sandwich seals the deal.

Silvers Omakase (Santa Barbara; Sushi/Japanese cuisine)

With just a handful of seats and a small staff, this omakase from Chef Lennon Silvers Lee is ever-changing. Some things change daily, while others change weekly, but one thing you can always expect is well-executed dishes made with rice from Japan that is milled in house, and fish that is sourced both locally and from Japan and then dry aged. Arrive early and enjoy a glass of sparkling wine before being called in, as all guests are seated and served at the same time. Enjoy one or two small dishes before a parade of nigiri, which may include hamachi, shima aji, as well as bluefin tuna. Their uni rice is deliciously mixed with wasabi and topped with masago arare for a bit of crunch, marking the end of the savory dishes before a dessert of sorbet made in house.

Sun Moon Studio (Oakland; Californian cuisine)

A slightly clandestine air still prevails outside this inconspicuous little spot, but the secret is out: the handful of seats inside are hotly in demand. Chefs Alan Hsu and Sarah Cooper have both worked in some of the country's most celebrated kitchens, but here channel their talents on a more intimate scale. Their shared vision emerges in a mercurial seasonal tasting menu that dutifully celebrates the wealth of Californian ingredients, spanning squab to rockfish and wild mushrooms to citrus. The style is pared down and technically precise, letting products shine while adding a spark of personality, as in Dungeness crab with yuzu kosho butter, perched over silken tofu. Baked items like savory egg tarts with salmon roe, or steamed brioche buns enclosing Taiwanese sausage, are highlights.

MICHELIN Green Star

Enclos (Sonoma; Contemporary cuisine)

Initiatives: locally sourced organic produce via nearby culinary gardens; sustainable/regenerative practices in garden; carbon negative and energy independent operations; fallen trees repurposed into chopsticks and serving trays; waste is minimized through preservation and fermentation.

Sons & Daughters (San Francisco; Contemporary cuisine)

Initiatives: food sourced through local eco-conscious farmers, fisherman and ranchers; in-house dairy program resulting in their own butter, creme fraiche, fresh cheese and yogurt; source aprons, plates and woodwork from local ceramicists and artisans.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors gave 123 restaurants the Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value. The full list can be found below.

California's 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants

MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmands and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:

Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in California and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for California features the state’s most spectacular hotels, including Canyon Ranch Woodside (three MICHELIN Keys) nestled among giant redwoods on the San Francisco Peninsula, the Bernadus Lodge & Spa (two MICHELIN Keys) located in Carmel Valley and home to its own vineyard, or the Georgian (one MICHELIN Key), a rare piece of Old Hollywood glamour in modern Santa Monica.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

California's 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the Inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin’s Inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the Inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 50 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin’s anonymous Inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin Inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin Inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the Inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

