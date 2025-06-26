26 ZAZA THCA Flower Strains Unleashed: The Hemp Doctor’s Largest Drop Yet





MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, America’s premier hemp and cannabinoid brand, introduces its largest THCA flower collection release with 26 indoor-grown unique strains handpicked for exceptional quality, flavor, and potency.

This new wave of Farm Bill-compliant ZAZA THCA Flower offers consumers some of the most exotic and sought-after cultivars on the market today. Selected for their high THCA content, boutique genetics, bag appeal, and loud terpene profiles, all 26 strains reflect the qualities of what you call a Zaza.

The 26 ZAZA Strains Include:



1. Mr. Nasty

2. Obama Runtz

3. Cali-O

4. Watermelon Z

5. Cocolato

6. Martian Candy

7. Gas

8. Cat Piss

9. Hawaiian

10. Orange Creamsicle

11. Stardog Guava

12. Elektro Ice Candy

13. Georgia Pie x Gastro Pop

14. Califire OG

15. Forbidden Runtz

16. Sharpie

17. Candyland

18. Modified Grapes

19. Jello Cake (Living Soil)

20. Slurty

21. Sweet Tarts

22. Donny Burger

23. Gelato (Living Soil)

24. Super Boof

25. Skunk

26. Sweet Island Skunk



Of the 26 ZAZA strains, 10 are indicas, 7 are sativas, and 9 are hybrids. With this many options per strain type, consumers have a wide range to choose from, spanning from relaxation-heavy to energizing and balanced effects.

What Makes This ZAZA Different?

Every flower in this drop is indoor-grown and cultivated using living soil methods, a practice that enhances cannabinoid and terpene expression for richer flavor, deeper aroma, and overall higher quality. These organically grown buds are produced on US-based farms, meeting federal guidelines for hemp-derived products.

With lab-verified THCA content averaging from 20–35%, this release stands as a top-tier option for seasoned cannabis consumers. Some of the highest THCA levels recorded in this flower collection exceed 35%, particularly in standout strains like Elektro Ice Candy and Sweet Tarts.

“Our Zaza THCA flower reflects our ongoing commitment to bridge the gap between high-end cannabis and compliant hemp,” said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. “Our customers are looking for a variety of strains, strengths, and terpene-rich experiences, and this collection delivers all that and more.”

From relaxing indicas to uplifting sativas and potent hybrids, all strains are lab-tested, with results accessible to the public. Every hand-trimmed and slowly cured batch is screened for cannabinoid potency, pesticide residues, heavy metals, microbial contamination, etc.

All 26 THCA strains in this launch are now available for purchase at https://thehempdoctor.com/flower/thca-flower/. Orders are shipped discreetly and in compliance with regulations across most U.S. states where THCA is permitted. For wholesale orders, visit https://thdwholesale.com/buy-thca-flower-wholesale/.

Check our products up close and personal at The Hemp Doctor stores located in Huntersville, Mooresville, and Concord, North Carolina.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ five-star Yotpo reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4405a92e-f33c-4e05-9bfd-b7ddfdd4e00c