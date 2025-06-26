Transaction in own shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
26 June 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 25 June 2025 it had purchased a total of 4,953 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased4,953--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)512.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)510.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)511.46p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,975,212 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,975,212.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
25-06-202515:28:36GBp487512.00XLONxHaN@pVfja1
25-06-202515:16:37GBp8512.00XLONxHaN@pVf7Po
25-06-202515:16:36GBp177512.00XLONxHaN@pVf7RC
25-06-202515:16:35GBp321512.00XLONxHaN@pVf4Wl
25-06-202515:12:59GBp314510.50XLONxHaN@pVfEml
25-06-202515:12:05GBp255511.00XLONxHaN@pVfCcQ
25-06-202515:12:05GBp252511.50XLONxHaN@pVfCXr
25-06-202515:12:05GBp364512.00XLONxHaN@pVfCXt
25-06-202511:59:07GBp180511.50XLONxHaN@pVb4Sq
25-06-202511:40:04GBp246511.50XLONxHaN@pVcrUW
25-06-202511:35:21GBp126511.50XLONxHaN@pVc@k@
25-06-202511:35:21GBp208511.50XLONxHaN@pVc@ky
25-06-202510:27:05GBp143511.00XLONxHaN@pVd$Cj
25-06-202510:11:43GBp230511.00XLONxHaN@pVdiiM
25-06-202509:43:34GBp207510.50XLONxHaN@pVdFqP
25-06-202509:19:47GBp150510.50XLONxHaN@pVWZcZ
25-06-202509:06:47GBp179511.00XLONxHaN@pVWG7I
25-06-202509:03:27GBp234511.50XLONxHaN@pVWSSu
25-06-202508:40:02GBp218511.00XLONxHaN@pVXmwy
25-06-202508:10:00GBp242512.00XLONxHaN@pVXG33
25-06-202508:09:52GBp327512.00XLONxHaN@pVXGMQ
25-06-202508:09:52GBp85512.00XLONxHaN@pVXGMS

