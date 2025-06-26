Acronis #TeamUp Joins PREMA Racing and Arc for the 2025 British Grand Prix

LONDON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce its latest Acronis #TeamUp partnership with the Italian motorsport PREMA Racing and the British IT managed service provider (MSP) Arc in a new three-year agreement. As part of the Acronis #TeamUp programme, the partnership will begin at the 2025 British Grand Prix, where Acronis will hold the designation of Official Partner of the PREMA Racing for the event. UK-based managed service provider Arc will deliver on-site IT support for the team during the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 weekend. The three-year collaboration will also include activations at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a return to Silverstone in 2027.

"We’re thrilled to work with a leading team like PREMA and a trusted UK MSP like Arc, a clear example of how the Acronis #TeamUp programme brings performance and protection together where it matters," said Ronan McCurtin, RVP Europe, Israel and Africa at Acronis. "Silverstone Circuit is a landmark of history and excellence, and being part of it alongside PREMA and Arc highlights the strength and focus of this partnership."

As the Official Partner of PREMA Racing for the British Grand Prix 2025, Acronis will provide Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, Advanced Backup, Advanced Management, and Advanced Security to the Italian racing team through UK-based MSP Arc as the Acronis Delivery Partner in a new three-year deal.

"Silverstone is a landmark of British motorsport, and we are proud to support PREMA Racing at the 2025 Grand Prix as their local IT partner," said James Clayden, CEO at Arc. "Together with Acronis, our focus is on delivering robust and proactive protection to keep operations running smoothly throughout the weekend."

Founded in 1983, PREMA Racing is one of the most respected racing teams in junior single-seater motorsport, known for its consistent success and focus on driver development. The team has won more than 80 championship titles across categories such as FIA F2, F3, and more recently, F1 Academy and INDYCAR. PREMA has helped shape the careers of numerous Formula 1 drivers and continues to serve as a key partner for major manufacturer and academy programmes.

"Protecting our data and IT systems is crucial, and we look forward to working closely with Acronis and Arc at the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix to ensure reliability and security throughout the weekend," said René Rosin, Team Principal at PREMA Racing. "Racing at Silverstone is both an honour and a responsibility, and having both partners behind us allows us to focus fully on delivering the best possible results on track."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.

To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit https://acronis.com/en-eu/lp/msp-sports.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About Arc

Combining deep technical expertise with a human-centric, service-focused approach, Arc is an award-winning IT managed service provider delivering an exceptional level of support and clear, practical solutions to whatever challenges businesses face. With over 140 staff across four UK locations, Arc supports over 600 businesses nationwide with everything from desktop support to hybrid cloud, data centre hosting and IT strategy, through to Public cloud (Azure), SharePoint, Power Apps, AI and Purview. Learn more at https://www.arcsystems.co.uk/

About PREMA Racing

Founded in 1983, PREMA Racing has become the leading contender in junior single-seater racing. Starting from Formula 3, the team gradually expanded to encompass the most challenging and relevant disciplines in motorsports on the way to Formula 1, and has recently completed its portfolio with karting, F1 Academy, and its newest addition, INDYCAR. Throughout its journey, PREMA achieved countless victories and more than 80 championship titles. It has also been home to multiple current and past Formula One drivers and is currently the partner of choice for the leading driver development programs and manufacturers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc16da7c-c19c-4f0b-ad20-6ae361470881