MEXC's $1M TON Campaign Shatters Exchange Records with $6.6 Billion in Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC today announced the successful conclusion of its groundbreaking $1 million TON partnership campaign, which generated over $6.6 billion in combined trading volume and attracted more than 110,000 participants—making it one of the most successful single-token promotional campaigns in cryptocurrency exchange history.

The 30-day " TON Triumph " campaign reshaped market dynamics for The Open Network (TON) ecosystem while demonstrating the power of zero-fee trading structures and competitive staking rewards to drive mass adoption.

Record-Breaking Results

The campaign generated exceptional engagement across all components:

TON Spot Trading : $1.4+ billion USDT in total volume

: $1.4+ billion USDT in total volume TON Futures Trading : $5.2+ billion USDT in total volume

: $5.2+ billion USDT in total volume Combined Impact : $6.6+ billion represents an estimated 300%+ increase over typical monthly TON trading volume on MEXC

: $6.6+ billion represents an estimated 300%+ increase over typical monthly TON trading volume on MEXC TON Staking Pool : 2.2+ million TON tokens pledged by participants

: 2.2+ million TON tokens pledged by participants USDE Holdings Program : $102+ million USDE held during campaign

: $102+ million USDE held during campaign Total Participants : Over 110,000 unique users

: Over 110,000 unique users New User Conversion: 65%+ of participants completed first-time transactions on MEXC



Market Impact and Platform Performance

MEXC executives reported that results exceeded their most optimistic projections and validated their strategy of removing traditional barriers while offering exceptional value. The campaign's zero-fee structure and high staking rewards attracted both retail and sophisticated traders, contributing to sustained high-volume activity throughout the 30-day period.

TON Foundation representatives noted that the scale of participation demonstrated remarkable appetite for TON ecosystem engagement, creating a substantial new cohort of active TON holders who will contribute to long-term ecosystem growth.

MEXC's infrastructure successfully handled the surge in activity, processing zero-fee trades across multiple TON markets while managing complex staking operations. Industry experts highlighted this as a significant technical achievement demonstrating mature infrastructure capabilities.

Value Creation and Future Outlook

The campaign created substantial value for participants across all categories, with early stakers in the 400% APR program achieving returns significantly outpacing traditional crypto opportunities. Zero-fee trading enabled participants to maximize profits from TON market movements, while USDE holders earned over 557,000 USDE in distributed rewards.

MEXC strategy executives indicated these results validated their focus on emerging Layer-1 ecosystems and demonstrated market demand for innovative partnership structures. The company is evaluating similar large-scale campaigns with other blockchain ecosystems based on this success.

The TON Triumph campaign's unprecedented success sets a new benchmark for cryptocurrency exchange partnerships and demonstrates the potential for innovative incentive structures to drive meaningful blockchain ecosystem adoption. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, this campaign serves as a blueprint for how strategic partnerships can create win-win scenarios that benefit exchanges, blockchain projects, and users alike.

Campaign Final Statistics:

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

About TON

The Open Network (TON) is a fully decentralized layer-1 blockchain designed for mass adoption. Originally conceived by Telegram and now developed by the open TON Community, the network offers exceptional scalability, accessibility, and ease of use.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

