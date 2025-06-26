Serve Robotics Brings Autonomous Robot Delivery to Atlanta with Uber Eats, Shake Shack and Local Favorites

ATLANTA , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the launch of its service in the Atlanta metro area. This market expansion builds on the company’s successful launches in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas–Fort Worth as part of Serve’s ongoing collaboration with Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).







In recent weeks, Serve’s autonomous delivery robots have rolled onto the sidewalks of Midtown, Old Fourth Ward and Downtown Atlanta, bringing sustainable and safe high-tech convenience to over 50,000 Atlantans. The robots are integrated into the Uber Eats app, and customers who order from participating local favorites such as Rreal Tacos and Ponko Chicken may have their next meal delivered by a Serve robot. Serve’s national delivery partnership with Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) will also extend to Atlanta.

“As one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the Southeast, Atlanta is a strategic next step for our planned nationwide expansion,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “We are pleased to be one of the first robotics companies to enter the market and bring our friendly approach to robotic delivery.”

Known as the “Silicon Peach,” Atlanta is a growing tech hub and a community driven by innovation. Atlanta is a largely car-dependent city, and Serve’s robots are expected to reduce traffic congestion, making last-mile deliveries more efficient and emission-free. Serve has proactively established constructive relationships with local stakeholders to ensure a seamless rollout. Serve’s growth will generate new employment opportunities in operations and maintenance and help stimulate the local economy.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first in Atlanta to have our food delivered by Serve Robotics. We’re all about bringing flavor and fun to the neighborhood and now with robotic delivery, the food you love can be at your door faster and fresher than ever,” said Damian Otero Reggiori, CEO of Rreal Tacos.

“Bringing our highly successful partnership with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to Atlanta is the natural next step in our engagement as we look for new ways for our fans to enjoy their favorite Shack classics in Atlanta,” said Steph So, Chief Growth Officer at Shake Shack.

“Today’s announcement with Serve Robotics marks our first entry with autonomous delivery in Atlanta,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber. “We continue to drive innovation with a commitment to making food delivery as convenient as possible.”

The launch of Serve’s Atlanta operations represents another significant milestone on Serve’s path to deploying 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025. Additional U.S. markets are expected to be announced in the coming months.

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit www.serverobotics.com .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com

