Serve Robotics Expands to D.C. Area Bringing Autonomous Delivery to the City of Alexandria, Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, and the City of Alexandria today announced the launch of Serve’s on-demand robotic delivery service in Alexandria, Virginia. In partnership with Uber Eats, the delivery-platform of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), residents and businesses in North East Alexandria, Del Rey, Potomac West, Old Town North, and nearby neighborhoods will now have the option to receive their orders via Serve’s autonomous robots.

This expansion builds on Serve’s nationwide rollout and supports the company’s commitment to bringing sustainable delivery solutions to dense urban markets, helping reduce costs, traffic, and emissions. The launch also reflects Alexandria’s dedication to innovative mobility, by introducing another delivery option that improves access to everyday goods. Serve worked closely with the City of Alexandria and local stakeholders to ensure a safe, publicly-aligned deployment that enhances convenience for residents and businesses while supporting the city’s broader transportation and environmental goals.

“Delivering our autonomous service in Alexandria is a landmark step toward enabling scalable, sustainable last-mile logistics in historically rich, pedestrian-oriented cities. This represents steady execution against our 2025 roadmap, as we had promised,” said Ali Kashani, CEO & co-founder of Serve Robotics. “Alexandria’s vibrant heritage, strong sense of community, and ongoing focus on smart mobility make it an ideal launch ground for our next generation of sidewalk robots.”

In the last 12 months, the company has launched and expanded in cities nationwide including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Atlanta, and deepened partnerships with major national brands. Serve expects to continue announcing market launches across the U.S. throughout 2026.

“Uber Eats is excited to extend our partnership with Serve Robotics into Alexandria,” said Aaron Emrich, Global Head of Autonomous Delivery at Uber. “Together, we’re enabling more consumers to experience the convenience and novelty of robot-powered delivery, while helping merchants serve their customers in new ways."

Serve’s begins deployment in Alexandria immediately and plans to expand into additional neighborhoods throughout the area in the coming months.

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit www.serverobotics.com .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed well over 100,000 deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

