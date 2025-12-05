Serve Robotics Expands in South Florida, Launching Autonomous Deliveries in Fort Lauderdale with Uber Eats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the expansion of its service into Fort Lauderdale, marking a significant extension of its growing footprint in South Florida. The company has existing operations in Miami, and the addition of Fort Lauderdale strengthens Serve’s presence across one of the nation’s most active and rapidly growing delivery markets.

Fort Lauderdale customers in Downtown and Las Olas Boulevard neighborhoods may now have their restaurant orders delivered by Serve’s AI-powered sidewalk robots through Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER). The expansion brings more sustainable, reliable, and cost-efficient delivery options to restaurants and consumers across the region.

“South Florida has proven to be an incredible market for autonomous delivery,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, Co-Founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. “Building on our success in Miami, the expansion to Fort Lauderdale allows us to serve more communities, support more restaurant partners, and continue scaling our low-emissions delivery network across the region.”

“We’re excited to expand autonomous delivery operations in South Florida with Serve,” said Aaron Emrich, Global Head of Autonomous Delivery at Uber Eats. “Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant restaurant scene, and tech-forward community make it an ideal market to deepen our collaboration and bring more innovative delivery options to customers.”

Serve worked closely with local partners, businesses, and city stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout in Fort Lauderdale, aligning with the city’s goals around innovation, mobility, and sustainability. Serve is entering a restaurant market that continues to grow and is known for its mix of beloved local institutions, chef-driven concepts, and a steady influx of new culinary talent. From laid-back coastal eateries to buzzy dining destinations the city offers an ideal environment for autonomous delivery to enhance convenience and support restaurant partners. Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant food culture provides a strong foundation for meaningful partnerships and seamless customer experiences, as Serve continues building its footprint across South Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale launch supports Serve’s broader expansion strategy as it moves toward deploying 2,000 delivery robots across the U.S. by year end in partnership with Uber Eats. This milestone builds on Serve’s successful rollouts in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Atlanta.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed well over 100,000 deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

