Greenwich, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.
Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors
A replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2025, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13754630. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 55,000 customers with 606 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.
Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1-617-607-6429
brian.scasserra@xpo.com
Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1-203-609-6004
cole.horton@xpo.com
XPO Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, July 31, 2025
| Source: XPO, Inc. XPO, Inc.
Greenwich, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.
Recommended Reading
-
June 04, 2025 16:05 ET | Source: XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today reported certain preliminary LTL segment operating metrics...Read More
-
May 05, 2025 09:30 ET | Source: XPO, Inc.
GREENWICH, Conn., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star...Read More