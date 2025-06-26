Richtech Robotics’ AI-Driven Robot ADAM Invited to Support Event by the United States Space Force Historical Foundation

Company’s AI-powered robot, ADAM, will serve space themed cocktails to attendees of the Invite-Only VIP Legacy of Launch event

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that its cutting-edge robot, ADAM, will be featured at the Legacy of Launch 75th Anniversary event, taking place on July 24, 2025 in the Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Room, which is located at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

This invitation-only VIP event is a rare and transformative moment that will seamlessly unite history, celebration, and vision. Designed to honor the extraordinary achievements of the past 75 years, the mission of the Legacy of Launch is to ignite a global passion for space by honoring past achievements, celebrating present advancements, and inspiring future exploration. Through education, preservation, and immersive experiences, it aims to ensure that every generation dares to dream, innovate, and reach beyond our planet.

As part of this landmark celebration of the Legacy of Launch campaign, Richtech Robotics’ AI-driven robot, ADAM, has been invited to demonstrate the powerful potential of artificial intelligence and robotics in shaping tomorrow’s world. With real-world deployments already underway in the hospitality and entertainment industries, ADAM’s ability to serve space-themed cocktails underscores the Company’s commitment to pioneering technologies that enhance human experiences through state-of-the-art innovation.

As robotics and AI technologies continue to evolve, the potential for ADAM, and its industrial counterpart Titan, to support space-related applications represents an exciting new vertical for the Company to explore more deeply in the years ahead.

“We are honored to participate in such a historic event and showcase how ADAM represents the future of intelligent automation—an embodiment of innovation that complements the legacy we are celebrating,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics.

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robot solutions across the U.S. including in restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

