Richtech Robotics Offers First Look at Dex: A Mobile Humanoid Robot for Real-World Work

Richtech collaborates with NVIDIA to accelerate practical, production-ready physical AI

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech”), a U.S.-based provider of AI-driven robotics solutions, today unveiled Dex, the company’s first mobile humanoid robot for industrial use.

Accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor, Dex is capable of operating in dynamic environments, adapt with real time reasoning, and perform complex tasks with detailed precision, all while operating for a full workday on a single charge.

Richtech and NVIDIA

Richtech is using NVIDIA technology to accelerate Dex’s training across diverse industrial and commercial contexts.

By combining real-world data with NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open, reference robotics simulation framework, Dex is able to learn tasks virtually, and implement behaviors into a live industrial environment. This “Sim2Real” pipeline shortens deployment cycles, enhances safety, and enables faster scaling of new robotic applications.

Practical Versatility

Dex builds on insights from more than 450 Richtech robot deployments nationwide. It combines the AMR (autonomous mobile robot) technology of Richtech’s Titan delivery series with the two-armed precision of the ADAM service robot line, creating a platform that’s designed to be both mobile and dexterous. Richtech made a conscious decision, driven by both engineering and operational efficiency, to opt for wheels rather than legs. Dex’s wheeled AMR platform is designed to run for hours on a single charge and deliver fast braking, tight maneuvering, and stability in shared human environments—all while maintaining significantly lower energy and maintenance costs.

“Humans are great at object manipulation, and wheels are best for fast, efficient, and stable transportation,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech. “So we designed Dex to travel like a machine and perform tasks like a person. This practical approach gives Dex unmatched versatility and uptime, enabling us to solve real-world production challenges today.”

Dex features a four-hour battery life in mobile mode and can run continuously 24/7 from a static base. Its dual production arms feature modular end-effectors for hands, clamps, or specialized tools. A four-camera vision system allows Dex to navigate and perform tasks in a rapidly changing environment.

From Simulation to Real-world Deployment

Dex uses a combination of simulated learning and real-world reinforcement to adapt faster and perform more reliably in complex environments.

As more companies bring manufacturing back to the United States, Dex can offer a practical path to higher productivity without increasing labor strain. Dex can be trained with new data and adapted for specialized workflows, helping manufacturers scale operations efficiently and sustain domestic production.

To collect real-world data at scale, Richtech launches an American robotics data initiative. “For years, America’s robotics industry has been constrained by a lack of regionally grounded data,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “By investing in domestic training and large-scale data collection, we’re empowering the next generation of physical AI to be developed, refined, and led from right here in the United States.”

The company plans to eventually license portions of this dataset, supporting broader physical AI companies in the United States.

Dex at Work

Dex can handle a wide range of light or medium industrial tasks, including:

Machine operation for manufacturing

Part sorting and material handling

Quality inspection and packaging

These core capabilities make Dex an immediate productivity partner in manufacturing, logistics, and other labor-intensive sectors.

Dex’s versatility is on display at GTC 2025 in Washington DC. Attendees can visit Richtech in Booth 368 for a first look at Dex and to commission a custom baseball cap. Dex will demonstrate its abilities by using industrial machinery to assemble hats live onsite throughout the exposition, showcasing the robot’s dexterity, mobility, and AI intelligence.

Companies interested in exploring practical applications with Dex are invited to contact Richtech to discuss pilot opportunities. Visit https://richtechrobotics.com/ to learn more.

About Richtech

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes them more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data — Richtech delivers dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com

