Vegas Golden Knights and Richtech Robotics Partner to Help Shape the Future of Sports and Technology

Collaboration Between an NHL Franchise and a Service Robotics Company Explores How AI and Automation Can Transform Fan Experiences, Hospitality, and Live Entertainment.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech”), a Nevada company and a provider of AI-driven robot solutions, and the Vegas Golden Knights today announced a landmark partnership that represents a defining step forward in how sports and technology come together. This collaboration marks one of the first service robotics partnerships in the National Hockey League, signaling a new era in how automation and artificial intelligence will help shape entertainment, hospitality, and fan engagement.

Known for blazing their own trail in professional hockey, the Vegas Golden Knights are again charting new territory, this time by joining forces with a fellow Las Vegas innovator. Richtech has built a reputation for bringing collaborative robots into unexpected settings, including restaurants, hotels, and event venues worldwide. Together, the Golden Knights and Richtech will explore how robotics and AI can enhance fan experiences, streamline operations, and redefine what’s possible for the future of live sports entertainment within Las Vegas.

“When the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice, they redefined what a championship franchise could mean for this city and for the sport,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Now, together, we’re setting a new standard — this time for hospitality and fan engagement. What started as a bold idea in Las Vegas will soon become the global benchmark for how robotics and live entertainment can come together to create unforgettable experiences.”

A Strategic Collaboration Rooted in Las Vegas Innovation

Las Vegas is the global capital of entertainment and hospitality, and both organizations see robotics as a key driver of its future growth. By partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights, one of the city’s most influential brands, Richtech Robotics will deepen its ties to leading beverage, hospitality, and venue operators. The collaboration will help Richtech understand how robotics can not only delight fans but also benefit sponsors, vendors, and event staff, creating a foundation for new business and next-generation experiences.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are always striving to push the boundaries of the fan experience,” said John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations. “Richtech Robotics shares our passion for innovation, and together we’re exploring how technology can elevate and redefine what live sports can deliver. This partnership represents an exciting glimpse into the future of fan engagement.”

ADAM: The Face of a New Fan Experience

At the heart of this partnership is ADAM, Richtech’s flagship service robot accelerated by NVIDIA Jetson Thor . In accordance with the corporate sponsorship agreement, ADAM will be featured throughout the 2025–2026 season in select activations and events, offering fans an up-close look at a new kind of interactive gameday experience. From serving precision-crafted beverages at the T-Mobile Arena to engaging directly with fans, ADAM represents an important step in integrating service robotics into major sports experiences. ADAM combines precision bartending, barista skills, and customer engagement in one dynamic robot.

Multi-Event Partnership Launch

The partnership officially launches in November with a series of activations:

November 2 : ADAM will make his VIP debut at the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Charity Gala, providing precision bartending to attendees.

: ADAM will make his VIP debut at the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Charity Gala, providing precision bartending to attendees. November 8 : A full-scale gameday activation featuring ADAM in multiple capacities – from serving fans at a robot trailer at Toshiba Plaza before puck drop at T-Mobile Arena, to generating a historic moment when ADAM will ring the game siren, becoming the first robot to participate in this beloved Vegas Golden Knights tradition.

: A full-scale gameday activation featuring ADAM in multiple capacities – from serving fans at a robot trailer at Toshiba Plaza before puck drop at T-Mobile Arena, to generating a historic moment when ADAM will ring the game siren, becoming the first robot to participate in this beloved Vegas Golden Knights tradition. Ongoing Appearances : ADAM will appear with Vegas Golden Knights branding at local Las Vegas events and conventions, offering fans interactive moments and exclusive giveaways, including team merchandise and game tickets. These opportunities demonstrate the potential for robotics to enhance fan engagement while collecting real-world insights on how automation can scale across sports venues.

: ADAM will appear with Vegas Golden Knights branding at local Las Vegas events and conventions, offering fans interactive moments and exclusive giveaways, including team merchandise and game tickets. These opportunities demonstrate the potential for robotics to enhance fan engagement while collecting real-world insights on how automation can scale across sports venues. Future Activations: ADAM will appear at select Vegas Golden Knights games throughout the season, elevating tailgate and pre-game experiences with the robot trailer serving drinks at Toshiba Plaza. These events will also feature collaborations with leading beverage brand partners, showcasing how Richtech’s robots can deliver branded experiences that connect fans, sponsors, and venues in new ways.

About Richtech

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes them more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data — Richtech delivers dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com .

About Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

