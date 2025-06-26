Vertex Expands Global Tax Integration Ecosystem with 65 New Enhancements

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced a series of new certified integrations and solution enhancements that expand connectivity across ERP, e-commerce, procurement and financial systems. These updates reflect Vertex’s continued focus on simplifying and automating global indirect tax with scalable, pre-built solutions that reduce implementation time, increase real-time accuracy and support clean-core ERP strategies – helping organizations modernize tax without disrupting business operations.

As businesses face increasing complexity across procurement and commerce systems, Vertex is enhancing its integration with core platforms to simplify global compliance and reduce operational friction. The latest release includes new integrations with SAP, Oracle, Coupa, and Shopify—delivering greater efficiency and accuracy in tax determination across global transactions. It also introduces Vertex Copilot, an AI-powered assistant embedded in our unified ecosystem, and Vertex Express Returns for simplified U.S. and Canadian indirect tax compliance.

With Brazil’s tax reform on the horizon and cross-border commerce accelerating, Vertex is helping organizations stay agile and future-ready by supporting evolving tax models and delivering practical, forward-looking solutions.

“These innovations reflect our commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of global tax with greater confidence and agility,” said Uwe Sydon, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Vertex. “By expanding our integrations and enhancing automation, we’re equipping our customers to manage tax with greater efficiency – adding value through continuous innovation, and enabling smarter, faster operations across the different ecosystems.”

In this latest release, Vertex introduced several enhancement highlights:

Tax Determination

Vertex O Series Enhancements

Brazil Tax Reform Readiness: Simultaneously support current and future Brazilian tax determination in a single system

Tax Content Expansion: 300+ new categories for metals and minerals, construction, and sales tax holiday automation, along with enhanced intra-European Union, High Seas, and cross-border situs logic to support any supply chain management scenario

Telecom Enhancements: Easily update company-specific tax rules tied to franchise area IDs

Vertex Tax Calculation on Azure: Now available via Microsoft Marketplace with Microsoft Azure Consumption Credits eligibility

Vertex Certificate Service

Leasing Certificate Support: Enable streamlined handling of special condition certificates common in the leasing industry

Certificate Outsourcing: Fully managed exemption certificate handling—from validation to renewals

Vertex VAT ID Validator

Bulk VAT ID Validation: Validate large volumes of registration IDs alongside real-time checks for improved speed and accuracy

Jurisdictional Expansion: Now supporting VAT ID validation across 67+ countries with localized authoritative data

Integrations and Accelerators

Vertex Accelerator+ for SAP ERP: Now certified on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition via the SAP Add-On integration scenario for RISE with SAP

Vertex O Series for SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC (US/CANADA/BRAZIL): Now integrated on Business Technology Platform—advancing clean core strategy and offering flexible deployment options for SAP customers connecting to Vertex

Vertex for Coupa: Global procurement tax management with enhanced cross boarder logic to meet even the most complex scenarios

Vertex for Workday: Now supports large-scale batch invoicing alongside real-time tax calculation—enhancing scalability and accuracy for high-volume invoice processing

Vertex for Shopify: Enhanced cross-border tax logic, including updates for import compliance and complex buy-online-return-in-store and buy-online-pickup-in-store scenarios



Tax Compliance

Vertex e-Invoicing

ERP Integrations: Pre-built support for Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle e-Business Suite Release 12, SAP ERP Central Component and SAP S/4HANA

Validation Tools: Enhanced capabilities for thorough pre-submission testing

Country Coverage: Expanded support across additional jurisdictions



Vertex VAT Compliance

Automated Exchange Rates: Now supports automatic currency conversion for greater accuracy and efficiency

General Ledger Reconciliation: Enabled general ledger account reconciliation to simplify financial close

Filing Flexibility: Supports multiple maintained legal deadlines for improved workflow control and adaptability



