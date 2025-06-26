Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO Jay Madhu to Speak during Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) – Cannes, at the Gamma Prime Investor Forum

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced its participation during the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), to be held in Cannes, France, June 30–July 3, 2025. The event brings together blockchain builders, institutional investors, and capital allocators from around the world to explore the next wave of decentralized finance and tokenized assets.

As part of the conference, Chairman and CEO Jay Madhu will speak at the Gamma Prime Investor Forum, a private gathering hosted alongside EthCC that showcases institutional-grade opportunities in the RWA space.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, commented: “We look forward to speaking during EthCC - Cannes about RWA tokenization and public markets This is an especially exciting time for Oxbridge as we review a range of potentially transformative strategic initiatives.”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

About Gamma Prime

Gamma Prime is a next-generation investment platform delivering institutional-grade access to uncorrelated alternative investments. With over $3.6B AUM of funds and $460M of investors onboarded, Gamma Prime has curated a vast menu of reg-compliant alternatives - both digital assets and RWAs - that fits investor profiles. The partnership with SurancePlus expands investor access to high-yield, low-correlation reinsurance-backed digital securities.

