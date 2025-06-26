Clayton County, GA Achieves $1 Million in Online Surplus Sales Through GovDeals Partnership

JONESBORO, Ga., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clayton County, Georgia Board of Commissioners Department of Central Services has recently reached the milestone of over $1 million in surplus property auction sales conducted on GovDeals, the leading online auction marketplace for government agencies, educational institutions , and related agencies to sell surplus assets.

“Our office made the decision to switch our surplus sales over to GovDeals nearly 15 years ago now and we have never regretted it since,” said Clayton County, GA Central Services Department Purchasing Administrator Chaka Waczkowski. “We have seen first-hand the advantages offered by a virtual platform, from making it easier for citizens to participate in our auctions to exposing our assets to the largest number of potential buyers possible.”

Clayton County, Georgia has used GovDeals to auction a variety of surplus, including vehicles, heavy equipment, and office equipment. The county first began listing on GovDeals’ virtual auction platform in April 2011, conducting over 1,100 auctions since that time.

“Reaching a milestone like this does not happen by accident. It is the result of great work done by the Clayton County, Central Services office and their commitment to get the most of out of GovDeals’ auction platform,” said GovDeals Vice President of Revenue Michael Price. “We are incredibly proud to have played a role in their success, and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

In the last 12 months, Clayton has achieved over $142,000 in surplus auction sales. New auctions can be found regularly on GovDeals, with the county planning to continue its partnership into the foreseeable future. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.