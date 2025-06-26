Lingokids Partners with Animaj to Launch Pocoyo Content on Its App

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 interactive app for children ages 2–8, has announced a new partnership with Animaj , the next-generation media company behind the globally beloved preschool brand Pocoyo. Through this collaboration, Pocoyo and his friends are now featured in a dedicated content hub within the Lingokids app, combining entertainment and learning for young children.

Narrated in English by the acclaimed British actor Stephen Fry, Pocoyo is an iconic Hispanic brand with broad international appeal. This partnership marks only the second time Lingokids has partnered with an external intellectual property, further expanding its mission to offer families engaging, guilt-free screen time.

Lingokids users can now enjoy original Pocoyo episodes and exclusive interactive games developed by the Lingokids team. Additional content will be added in the coming months, all designed to support key developmental areas such as vocabulary, creativity, numeracy, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence.

“Lingokids and Animaj both believe that learning should be fun,” said Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids. “By welcoming Pocoyo into the Lingokids universe, we’re offering families even more meaningful and playful experiences that support children’s growth.”

All Pocoyo games within the app are built around Lingokids’ Playlearning™ methodology—an approach that blends educational outcomes with active, engaging play. The content is personalized to each child’s age and developmental stage, creating an immersive and safe learning environment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pocoyo to Lingokids,” added Lise Cosentino, Head of Brand Management and Communications at Animaj. “Their Playlearning™ philosophy aligns beautifully with our values, and we’re excited for families to discover the exclusive new games featuring our characters.”

This launch follows Lingokids’ successful collaboration with Moonbug Entertainment and further establishes the brand’s commitment to enriching its platform with high-quality, third-party children’s content that is both fun and educational.

Animaj recently raised $85 million to fuel its mission of transforming iconic children’s IPs into global, multi-format franchises using its proprietary AI-driven production pipeline.

About Animaj

Animaj is a next-generation media company that revitalizes iconic kids’ IPs into global franchises using an AI-driven, digital-first approach. Reaching 242 million unique monthly viewers on YouTube, Animaj commands the fifth-largest digital kids’ audience globally (source: Tubular Labs).

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the EdTech and media company behind the world’s #1 interactive learning app for kids ages 2–8. With over 165 million downloads worldwide, the app features thousands of games, videos, and songs that support academic and life skills development in a safe, ad-free environment. Learn more at www.lingokids.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30c628fe-05de-41d6-91d2-3f1330765432