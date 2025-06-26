Collectible Worlds Unite as Upper Deck Launches Series of DC Super Hero x Hockey Crossover Trading Card Sets With NHL Draft Prospects, Legends

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, a worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and the NHL, is creating four unique trading card sets that combine DC with prominent NHL prospects, superstars, and legends: – the 2025 DC Fanimation Crossover set, available now for a limited time exclusively on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform. As a trading card licensee of both iconic brands, Upper Deck continues its commitment to provide fans with unique and innovative ways to enjoy collectibles they cannot find anywhere else.

The five high-profile draft prospects have been reimagined in comic book style original art pieces inspired by various DC Super Heroes. Among the athletes, Matthew Schaefer will pay homage to Superman, Michael Misa to Batman, James Hagens to The Flash, Porter Martone to Green Lantern, and Caleb Desnoyers to Nightwing. These five cards combine to be the first of four Crossover sets to be released throughout 2025. The second set of cards in the series, featuring Upper Deck exclusive spokespeople Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid, will be available mid-July with designs inspired by DC Studios’ new film “Superman.” From Writer/Director/Producer James Gunn, “Superman” releases in theaters and IMAX® nationally on July 11, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Far too often, the sports and entertainment worlds are thought of as separate paths that collectors can never cross. We wanted to bring fans together by reviving an iconic insert to spotlight some incredible Upper Deck athletes whose lives will change on draft day,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “While Fanimation cards have been sought after for decades, combining their unique art style with future NHL stars and the DC Universe is an innovation that collectors have never seen before.”

Fans can purchase 2025 DC Fanimation Crossover cards ($5.99 per pack, 1 card per pack) now through July 7 at 8:59 a.m. ET on Upper Deck’s e-Pack platform. The cards will be offered digitally, then printed and available to ship in 8-10 weeks. Collectors can also visit the Upper Deck Store to find autographed prints, pucks, and jerseys from Schaefer, Misa, and Hagens, as well as DC trading cards. Following each player’s official NHL debut, collectors will find new trading cards and additional memorabilia releases.

