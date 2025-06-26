Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size to Hit USD 10.38 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Pollution and Strict Environmental Norms | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.38 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.22% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Smart City Integration Enhancing Water Quality Monitoring Systems

The Smart City initiatives have greatly contributed to the growth of advanced water quality monitoring devices. They aim to foster sustainable urban infrastructure with smart water management being an integral part. Innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, real-time data collection, and predictive analytics are further improving our ability to monitor, analyze, and respond to water quality challenges more efficiently. With ever-increasing connectivity in cities, demand for scalable, environmentally-friendly solutions to secure access to safe water and comply with regulations is high. Some institutions, including Spectrum Enterprise, which owns 840,000 miles of digital infrastructure and is implementing a USD 25 billion plan for investment, are driving this change. These advances are a catalyst for a growing need for integrated, tech-enabled water-quality monitoring systems worldwide.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, the sensors segment dominated the Water Quality Monitoring Systems market with a 55% share, due to the high utilization of the advanced sensors for real-time monitoring of pH, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen. High precision, convenient using and affordable,our sensors are widely used in industries and daily life.

The Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for real-time data collection, predictive analytics, and better, automated decision-making in water quality management.

By Application

In 2023, the Utility segment led the Water Quality Monitoring Systems market with a 43% revenue share, and experiencing increased demand for real-time monitoring in water distribution as well as treatment. Utilities are also making investments in state-of-the-art systems to keep our drinking water safe, meet regulatory needs and notice contamination early.

The Residential segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the growing consumer awareness about water safety, rising number of smart home and IoT technology adopters, and the rising demand for home-based cost-effective health-centric water testing solutions.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the Water Quality Monitoring Systems market with a 45% revenue share, due to high water management needs from industries, municipalities, and government in water distill treatment, water control and water quality survey in the region. The strong infrastructure base, high technological penetration and sound regulatory landscape, especially in the US, where green initiatives are well supported, are in favor of the region. Canada’s support for sustainable water management enhances the prosperity of the region.

Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing acceptance of environmental health concerns, rapid urbanization, and the adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence-based smart water technologies in China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Meteor Communications Spreads Its Wings June 2025 Established in 2003, stockport based Meteor Communications now has a new, 250% larger 7,350ft² service hub in Aldermaston, as demand spikes created by the Environment Act 2021 forced the company to scale up water quality monitoring capabilities.

In June 2025, bNovate and ProDetec join forces to take Real-Time Microbial Water Monitoring forward in Australia and New Zealand Swiss-based bNovate Technologies has partnered with ProDetec to provide state-of-the art water quality solutions in response to increasing contamination risks and heightened climate and urbanisation pressures.

