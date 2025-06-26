Brilliant Earth Partners with Tennis Champion Madison Keys as First Athlete Brand Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth today announced a new partnership with tennis superstar Madison Keys, marking the brand’s strategic entry into professional sports with its first athlete ambassador. The collaboration unites the 2025 Australian Open champion- one of tennis’s most dynamic stars- with a brand that shares her commitment to excellence, authenticity, and making a positive impact, creating a powerful alliance that will spotlight both Keys’ ongoing pursuit of Grand Slam glory and Brilliant Earth’s mission to transform the jewelry industry.

Keys, currently ranked as World No. 6, brings the same meticulous precision and unwavering focus that has defined her tennis career to her creative collaboration with Brilliant Earth, where her quiet confidence and authentic self-expression will be celebrated in a limited-edition medallion necklace, set to debut this August. This deeply personal piece represents Brilliant Earth’s distinctive artistry and craftsmanship with designs that resonate with cultural icons. Following the brand’s recent success with a Bee pendant necklace inspired by the bolo tie created for, and worn by Beyonce during her Cowboy Carter tour, the collaboration with Keys demonstrates how the jewelry leader transforms meaningful connections into exceptional, expressive pieces that celebrate both individual stories and shared values.

“We are honored to welcome Madison Keys as our first athlete ambassador,” said Pam Catlett, Chief Brand Officer for Brilliant Earth. “Madison’s dedication to her craft, her advocacy for kindness, and her authentic approach to life align perfectly with our mission to create jewelry that celebrates beauty and responsibility. Just as Madison creates unforgettable moments on the tennis court, we believe in crafting meaningful pieces that capture life's most precious experiences and milestones.”

Brilliant Earth’s commitment to inclusivity aligns with Keys’ Kindness Wins foundation which promotes “kindness to youth, kindness to self, and kindness to others in times of struggle.”

“I’m thrilled to join Brilliant Earth, a brand that stands on such strong values while constantly bringing innovation to its industry and for its consumers,” shared Keys. “Their jewelry tells a story of care and purpose, which I deeply admire. I look forward to sharing this journey with my fans and inspiring others to shine brightly in their own way.”

Tennis enthusiasts and jewelry lovers alike can experience the partnership’s unfolding story on both Keys and Brilliant Earth’s Instagram accounts, where exclusive behind-the-scenes content will showcase moments from Keys’ life both on and off the court, highlighting her carefully curated selection of Brilliant Earth’s most coveted pieces- from their signature diamond tennis bracelets to show-stopping statement earrings that complement her dynamic lifestyle and competitive spirit.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Madison Keys

Madison Keys is an American professional tennis player and the 2025 Australian Open champion. With ten WTA Tour titles and a career-high ranking of World No. 5, Keys is a trailblazer in women’s tennis. Off the court, she is an advocate for kindness and empowerment through her foundation, Kindness Wins, and serves as an ambassador for FearlesslyGiRL, promoting anti-bullying initiatives.

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com

Colleen Clarke

colleen.clarke@brilliantearth.com