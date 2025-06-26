BTCC Exchange Maintains 135% Total Reserve Ratio in June 2025 Proof-of-Reserves Report Amid Market Volatility  

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world's longest-operating cryptocurrency exchanges, releases its June 2025 roof-of-Reserves (PoR) report , demonstrating a strong 135% total reserve ratio as of June 15, 2025. The report reinforces BTCC's commitment to transparency and user asset security during a period of heightened market volatility.

The comprehensive June PoR report reveals robust reserve ratios across all major cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): 131%

Ethereum (ETH): 133%

Ripple (XRP): 161%

Tether (USDT): 120%

USD Coin (USDC): 134%

Cardano (ADA): 116%

These figures significantly exceed the industry standard of 100%, providing users with enhanced security and confidence in their cryptocurrency holdings.

"Despite the impact of global macroeconomic events in June causing significant fluctuations in crypto market sentiment, overall market confidence continues to recover," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange.

"In terms of asset security, BTCC has always adhered to the principle of steady operation. Currently, our overall reserve ratio is at 135%, consistently higher than the industry benchmark of 100%, which fully safeguards user asset security."

This latest PoR report continues BTCC's monthly transparency initiative, following strong performances in previous months, with May 2025 showing a 152% total reserve ratio and April 2025 demonstrating a 161% asset backing ratio.

BTCC's commitment to transparency and user protection comes as the exchange celebrates its 14th anniversary this year, marking over a decade of trusted service in the cryptocurrency industry. As part of the anniversary celebrations, BTCC has launched its first-ever user badge program , offering users the opportunity to earn the "14 Years of Momentum" badge and claim exclusive rewards.

The complete June 2025 PoR report and detailed verification instructions are available on BTCC's official website , underscoring the exchange's commitment to upholding the highest standards of transparency and user asset protection.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

